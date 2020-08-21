Madras HC allows immersion of Lord Vinayaka idols by devotees

Friday, August 21, 2020
Madras High Court curbs mass processions but allows immersion of idols of Lord Vinayaka by individuals

While disposing of the plea, a 2-Judge Bench of the Madras High Court comprising of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha observed that no community or individual should be barred from participating in their religious festivals.

OpIndia Staff
Idols of Lord Vinayaka (Photo Credits: Stockphoto.com/Murali Nath)
In a positive development, the Madras High Court has reportedly allowed the installation of idols of Lord Vinayaka outside the homes of devotees as well as immersion of the idols in water bodies. The ruling has come in response to pleas that challenged the order of the Tamil Nadu government banning people from installing idols at public places or taking out processions.

No community should be prevented from celebrating religious festivals

While disposing of the plea, a 2-Judge Bench of the Madras High Court comprising of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha observed that no community or individual should be barred from participating in their religious festivals. However, the court stated that those celebrating the festival must adhere to social distancing guidelines and reiterated that no processions or celebrations by any organisation will be entertained.

Madras High Court objects to arguments made by the State

Vijay Narayan, the State advocate-general, stated that relaxations provided during the installation and immersion of idols of Lord Vinayaka can lead to law and order issues in Tamil Nadu. He argued that the government order to ban processions was done keeping in mind the difficulty in controlling the crowds. The High Court strongly objected to the arguments made by the State and directed that individuals must be allowed to immerse idols in water bodies.

During the course of the hearing, the Shiv Sena President Radhakrishnan agreed to not organise processions. Further, G Karthikeyan representing the Hindu Munnani also contended that no processions would be organised and that the organisation will abide by the government order.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

