Monday, August 24, 2020
Home Social Media Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

Shekhar Gupta did a show on Bloomsbury's capitulation to 'liberal' mob and unethical de-platforming of Delhi Riots book. Interestingly, he showed the names of authors who were actually condemning Bloomsbury's actions as the ones who had threatened and bullied the publishing house to withdraw the book.

OpIndia Staff
Shekhar Gupta misquotes tweets posted by Anand Ranganathan and Sanjeev Sanyal to allege that their posts prompted Bloomsbury to cancel the book on Delhi Riots
Shekhar Gupta, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjeev Sanyal(from left to right)
25

As the controversy surrounding the abject capitulation of Bloomsbury to the pressure mounted by the liberal establishment to de-platform a book on Delhi Riots 2020 intensifies, ‘The Print’ founder Shekhar Gupta has levelled false accusations against authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit.

In his video show ‘Cut The Clutter’, Gupta absolved the liberals from coercing the Bloomsbury publication to backtrack on its decision to publish a book on Delhi Riots 2020 and instead wrongly pinned the blame of threatening Bloomsbury on authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit.

In the above clip from Gupta’s video show ‘Cut The Clutter’ on YouTube, it can be seen that Gupta announces that some ‘prominent authors’ had threatened to withdraw publishing of their books with Bloomsbury if they do not stop the Delhi Riots book by Monica Arora. With a blatant and abject misrepresentation, the video then shows the tweets of Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit.

Surprisingly, Gupta does not name the persons, the ‘secular-liberals’ who actually pressurised Bloomsbury to de-platform the above-mentioned book.

Shekhar Gupta blames Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and others for Bloomsbury’s capitulation to ‘Liberals’

- Advertisement -

Gupta, who also happens to be the President of The Editors Guild of India, alleged in the video that the decision of Bloomsbury to cancel the publication of the book on Delhi Riots 2020 was taken after authors such as Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan, Sanjay Dixit and several others, who have published their books with the publication house, threatened to sever their ties with the organisation.

In reality, Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan, Sanjay Dixit, Shefali Vaidya and several other authors, took to Twitter to condemn Bloomsbury’s arbitrary decision of withdrawing the publication of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ by authors of Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra. As a consequence of the Bloomsbury’s unprofessional behaviour, many authors also announced that they will no longer be associated with an organisation that actively partakes in suppressing Freedom of Expression.

Tweets posted by Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan were meant to condemn the arbitrary de-platforming of the book by Bloomsbury

The tweets posted by the authors, which were shown in Gupta’s video as the ones ‘threatening’ Bloomsbury, were in response to the Bloomsbury’s abject surrender to the pressure from the liberal intelligentsia, who were rattled at the publication house for providing their platform for a contrarian viewpoint on the Delhi Riots 2020. However, Gupta twisted the grievances raised by the authors about the publication house’s unacceptable behaviour and misrepresented them, claiming Bloomsbury withdrew the publishing of the book after the tweets posted by the aforementioned authors.

Authors demand clarification from Gupta for the dishonest presentation

Gupta’s dishonesty was promptly called out by author Sanjeev Sanyal, who in his tweet called out ‘The Print’ founder for blatantly misrepresenting him and Dr Anand Ranganathan. Clarifying his stance, Sanyal said that contrary to what Shekhar Gupta had presented in his ‘Cut The Clutter’ video, he and Dr Ranganathan had been advocating Freedom of Expression and are protesting against the cancellation of the book by the publication house.

Dr Anand Ranganathan also posted a sharply critical tweet addressed to Shekhar Gupta for peddling lies about him and Sanjeev Sanyal. Dr Ranganathan asserted that Gupta is an embarrassment to his profession and that his analysis on the book cancellation by Bloomsbury was immature and replete with lies and falsehoods. He also threatened to sue Shekhar Gupta for giving a false account of tweets by him and Sanjay Sanyal.

Soon after Gupta and ‘The Print’ were called out for their skulduggery, the video posted on YouTube was made ‘private’, so as to refrain the users from watching it.

Bloomsbury surrenders to the leftist online mob, de-platforms Delhi riots book

Bloomsbury India kicked had up a storm after it decided to withdraw the publication of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ by authors Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra. In a statement, the publication house cited a ‘virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors’ as one of the reasons for its decision.

Bloomsbury India said that they had planned to release the book, a factual account based on investigation and interviews conducted by the authors, in September 2020 but they have rescinded their decision.

The publication house further added, “However, in view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the Publishers would not have approved, we have decided to withdraw publication of the book.”

Even as the Bloomsbury informed that they are withdrawing the book, it was marked as unavailable on e-commerce site Amazon. Before that, the book was available for pre-order, and a large number of people had pre-ordered the book ahead of its planned launch in next month.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBloomsbury India, Delhi Riots book, Delhi Riots reality
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
In the 'Cut the Clutter' video, The Print founder Shekhar Gupta wrongly portrayed that Bloomsbury chickened out of publishing a book on Delhi Riots because of bullying from Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit
Read more
Opinions

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

saipriyac -
An issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.
Read more

China deploying surface-to-air missiles, desecrating religious sites around Mount Kailash, reports India Today

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China has been desecrating religious sites to create military facilities around Mount Kailash, claims India Today's report.

Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan servers crash as overwhelming support flows in for the book withdrawn by Bloomsbury India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Garuda Prakashan had opened for pre-booking a little after 9 PM on Sunday and in less than an hour, people were unable to access the website because of high server load.

Those Ganpati idols deserved ‘sthapana’ and ‘visarjan’: How Divy Pandey in Bahrain immersed the idols broken by burqa-clad lady

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
A week after burqa-clad lady in Bahrain broke the Ganpati idols in the supermarket in Bahrain, Divya Pandey, an Indian currently living in Bahrain has given them the 'visarjan' they deserved.

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Zakir Naik says Hindus are less than 60% of Indian population, Muslims can win if they follow his advice

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir Naik in a recent video on YouTube has made extremely controversial and dangerous remarks on the internal matters of India.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi shares videos of precious moments feeding peacocks, wins the internet

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took to Instagram to share various images and videos of himself feeding the peacocks in his leisure time.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Shahrukh pretends to be Ravi to befriend Hindu girl, uses objectionable photos to blackmail her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh was handed over to the police by the locals after his blackmail was revealed, but police let him go, and now he is absconding
Read more
News Reports

Serum Institute of India says that news reports claiming availability of Coronavirus vaccine Covishield in 73 days is misleading

OpIndia Staff -
Govt has given SII a special manufacturing priority license and fast-tracked trials for the Coronavirus vaccine Covishield
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Shekhar Gupta falsely accuses authors Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit of bullying Bloomsbury into withdrawing book on Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
In the 'Cut the Clutter' video, The Print founder Shekhar Gupta wrongly portrayed that Bloomsbury chickened out of publishing a book on Delhi Riots because of bullying from Sanjeev Sanyal, Dr Anand Ranganathan and Sanjay Dixit
Read more
Opinions

Insistence on representation of every caste among the Temple trustees: A colonial idea that endangers Temple tradition

saipriyac -
An issue that has come up in this discussion is that question of caste representation among the Temple trustees to avoid caste-discrimination.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump’s campaign releases video featuring PM Modi to woo Indian-American voters ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -
America uses video featuring PM Narendra Modi from Houston and Ahmedabad events to woo Indian-American voters.
Read more
News Reports

China deploying surface-to-air missiles, desecrating religious sites around Mount Kailash, reports India Today

OpIndia Staff -
China has been desecrating religious sites to create military facilities around Mount Kailash, claims India Today's report.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Gathering at chicken shop turns communal as Anwar and Shahid hurl casteist slurs at Rahul, five detained

OpIndia Staff -
As per the Amar Ujala report, things turned a little violent in Chiraiyakot village of Mau, Uttar Pradesh over a petty issue where in at least 10 people were injured.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan servers crash as overwhelming support flows in for the book withdrawn by Bloomsbury India

OpIndia Staff -
Garuda Prakashan had opened for pre-booking a little after 9 PM on Sunday and in less than an hour, people were unable to access the website because of high server load.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi man arrested in Etah for trying to convert Hindu couple to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
When villagers came to know that Mandeep was trying to convert people to Christianity, they informed the police, and he was arrested
Read more
News Reports

Garuda Prakashan to publish ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ after its withdrawal by Bloomsbury on pressure from Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
The book’s author advocate Monika Arora informed that as per sentiment of the people, they are going ahead with Garuda Prakashan
Read more
Politics

Pak PM Imran Khan declared ‘Man of the Year’ by ‘The Muslim 500’ for opposing ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan based publication The Muslim 500 has named Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as its 'Man of the Year'.
Read more
News Reports

Gandhi vs Non-Gandhi Congress president debate intensifies as Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new chief

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi has said that she is no more interested in leading party after the CWC requested her to return as party president
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,822FansLike
436,780FollowersFollow
310,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com