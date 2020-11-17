A junior engineer of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department has been arrested by the CBI for sexually exploiting and abusing over 50 children and selling the video recordings to paedophiles in India and overseas for over a decade. The accused is a resident of Chitrakoot and was arrested from Banda. According to reports, the accused is said to have victimised over 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. The CBI will soon be producing him before a concerned court to seek his custody.

“Apart from the physical abuse of these children, the accused also allegedly recorded their acts using mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices. It was further alleged that these photographs and video films containing child sexual abuse material were published and transmitted by the accused using the facility of the internet,” said the CBI in a statement.

CBI revealed the junior engineer was in constant touch with paedophiles in India and overseas

During the raid, the CBI recovered eight mobile phones, approximately Rs 8 lakhs in cash, sex toys, laptops and other electronic devices containing a large amount of child sexual abuse material.

It is being alleged that the accused sexually abused the children, recorded the depraved act using mobile phones other electronic gadgets and sold it over the dark net to paedophiles across the globe. Using darknet, the accused was in touch with paedophiles in India and overseas. He used the dark web to sell and share CSAM content, said the CBI. A detailed analysis of his email revealed that he was in constant touch with several people for sharing CSAM.

The CBI revealed that the accused often lured children by offering them mobile phones and laptops.

Kerala police crack down on paedophiles sharing child pornography over dark net

Earlier, the Kerala Police had in June this year, teamed up with the Interpol to crack down on paedophiles sharing child pornography. 30 people involved in circulating child pornography through a WhatsApp group had been identified and three persons, including the group administrator, were arrested in connection with the case.

Last year too, cases had been registered by the Kerala police against as many as 58 people for sharing child pornography with others through various social media platforms.

The crackdown was a part of operation ‘P-hunt’ (paedophile hunt) initiated by Cyberdome, a wing of the Kerala Police on June 11, 2019, wherein Kerala police, to curb the menace of cybercrime involving sexual attacks on children, joined hands with the Interpol, Crimes against Children Unit and the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.