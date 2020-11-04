Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Gujarat Police register FIR against seven including Congress Councillor of AMC for pasting posters of French President on roads

The posters were pasted on the road on 1st November amid protests by Muslims against France for Macron’s strong stand against radical Islam.

Vejalpur Police has registered FIR against seven people, including Congress Councillor of Amdavad Municipal Corporation, Hajibhai, for pasting posters of French President Emmanuel Macron on the roads in the Juhapura area of Ahmedabad. As per the reports, the posters were pasted on the road on 1st November amid protests by Muslims against France for Macron’s strong stand against radical Islam.

The case has been registered under IPC Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 120BB (criminal conspiracy), The Disaster Management Section 54, Damage To Public Property Act Section 3 And 4, and The Press And Registration Of Book Act Section 3.

Surveillance squad head constable Jogabhai Karmanbhai filed a complaint on 1st November that at around 12:30 PM, some persons pasted 150 posters of French President Macron with a print of shoe on his face on the public roads. He mentioned in the complaint that the miscreants want to provoke religious sentiments of the Muslims in the area and cause a disturbance.

50-year-old Yunus Sabarhussain Kadri, 46-year-old Najmaben wife of Karim Muzaffarbhai Kureshi, 54-year-old Mohammad Yunus, 36-year-old Musakim Abdulkadar Master, 59-year-old Haji Asrarbaig Abdulshakur Mirza, 45-year-old Mohammadsalim Hussain Sheikh and 48-year-old Abdulhamid Mohammadhanif Sheikh along with the owner of the printing press and around 10-15 other people were behind the act.

Similar posters were seen in Raopura, Nawabwada in Vadodara where three people were detained and Bhindi Bazaar, Mumbai.

India stands in support of France

India has shown support for France in the fight against radical Islam. However, Islamic nations have called for a boycott of France and French products. Pakistan and Turkey have released statements against French President Macron and condemned his actions and speeches against Islam and Muslims. Islamic leaders have vehemently opposed his support for press freedom that allowed Charlie Hebdo to publish cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

Attacks in Europe

France and other European nations have faced several attacks in the past few weeks allegedly for actions against radical Islam. What started with the beheading of Samuel Paty, a teacher from France who was killed for showing Prophet Muhammad’s cartoon in his class, three people were reportedly beheaded in Nice, and an attack took place in Austria in which three people were killed, and several were injured. France and closed its embassies in several locations worldwide to avoid any further attacks on French people living in foreign countries.

