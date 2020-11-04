Vejalpur Police has registered FIR against seven people, including Congress Councillor of Amdavad Municipal Corporation, Hajibhai, for pasting posters of French President Emmanuel Macron on the roads in the Juhapura area of Ahmedabad. As per the reports, the posters were pasted on the road on 1st November amid protests by Muslims against France for Macron’s strong stand against radical Islam.

7 including a Congress Councillor of AMC booked after French President’s posters pasted on road in Juhapura https://t.co/GdA8vFPXuN pic.twitter.com/PBYILJ7iHf — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 4, 2020

The case has been registered under IPC Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 120BB (criminal conspiracy), The Disaster Management Section 54, Damage To Public Property Act Section 3 And 4, and The Press And Registration Of Book Act Section 3.

Surveillance squad head constable Jogabhai Karmanbhai filed a complaint on 1st November that at around 12:30 PM, some persons pasted 150 posters of French President Macron with a print of shoe on his face on the public roads. He mentioned in the complaint that the miscreants want to provoke religious sentiments of the Muslims in the area and cause a disturbance.

50-year-old Yunus Sabarhussain Kadri, 46-year-old Najmaben wife of Karim Muzaffarbhai Kureshi, 54-year-old Mohammad Yunus, 36-year-old Musakim Abdulkadar Master, 59-year-old Haji Asrarbaig Abdulshakur Mirza, 45-year-old Mohammadsalim Hussain Sheikh and 48-year-old Abdulhamid Mohammadhanif Sheikh along with the owner of the printing press and around 10-15 other people were behind the act.

Similar posters were seen in Raopura, Nawabwada in Vadodara where three people were detained and Bhindi Bazaar, Mumbai.

Boycott France posters surface in Muslims populated areas of Raopura, Nawabwada in Vadodara. A knife-wielding terrorist shouting “Allahu Akbar” beheaded a woman and killed two others at a Church in Southern France this week. French President has termed it as act of Islamic terror pic.twitter.com/1prYAALsLj — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) October 30, 2020

भारत फ़्रान्स के साथ खड़ा है और मुंबई के भिंडी बाज़ार में फ़्रान्स के राष्ट्रपति के पोस्टर सड़क पर चिपका कर उनका अपमान किया जा रहा है …!! pic.twitter.com/KIq4ono0rC — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) October 29, 2020

India stands in support of France

India has shown support for France in the fight against radical Islam. However, Islamic nations have called for a boycott of France and French products. Pakistan and Turkey have released statements against French President Macron and condemned his actions and speeches against Islam and Muslims. Islamic leaders have vehemently opposed his support for press freedom that allowed Charlie Hebdo to publish cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

Attacks in Europe

France and other European nations have faced several attacks in the past few weeks allegedly for actions against radical Islam. What started with the beheading of Samuel Paty, a teacher from France who was killed for showing Prophet Muhammad’s cartoon in his class, three people were reportedly beheaded in Nice, and an attack took place in Austria in which three people were killed, and several were injured. France and closed its embassies in several locations worldwide to avoid any further attacks on French people living in foreign countries.