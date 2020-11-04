Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Home Editor's picks "Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge": Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

In a shocking display of the might of the state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members, as per a report by Republic TV.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut lashes out at the Maharashtra government for its brazen suppression of freedom of expression
Kangana Ranaut(L), Arnab Goswami(R)
4

Actor Kangana Ranaut today blasted out at the Maharashtra government for trampling upon the freedom of speech after Mumbai Police barged into the house of senior journalist Arnab Goswami and detained him in an abetment to suicide case. Taking a dig at Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Kangana said, “What makes you so angry when people refer to you as penguin? You look like penguin so people call you that.”

In a video shared by Kangana this morning, the actor was seen in her car from where she shared her support and solidarity for Arnab Goswami. Lambasting the Maharashtra government, she referred to them as Sonia Sena and Pappu Sena for suppressing the dissenting voices.

“I want to ask the Maharashtra government that today, you barged into Arnab Goswami’s house, pulled him by his hair and assaulted him. How many houses will you level? How many throats will you choke? How many voices will you silence. If you will muzzle one voice, several others will grow. Sonia Sena, how many mouths will you gag? Before us, many martyrs’ throat were slit, they were hanged for their right to free speech,” Kangana said.

She further added, “Sonia Sena ko Sonia Sena kaho toh gussa kyu aata hai? Pappu sena kaho toh gussa kyu aata? Penguin kaho toh gussa kyu aata hai? Aap penguin jaise lagte ho toh penguin kahenge(What makes you angry when someone refers to you as Sonia Sena? What angers you when someone calls you Pappu Sena? Why are you so annoyed when people call you a penguin? You look like a penguin so people will call you that).”

The reference to penguin can be attributed to the recent clampdown of Freedom of Expression by the Mumbai Police. A social media user Sameet Thakkar was rearrested from a Nagpur court premises moments after he was granted bail. He was arrested by Mumbai VP road and transferred to Mumbai the same evening through Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto express. Thakkar was arrested because had made critical remarks of the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and allegedly referred to his son, Aaditya Thackeray, as a penguin in his social media posts.

Arnab Goswami arrested by Alibaug Police

In a shocking display of the might of the state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members, as per a report by Republic TV.

Speaking to the media soon after the arrest, Arnab Goswami said that Mumbai Police assaulted his wife, minor son at his residence. Reportedly, Arnab Goswami’s elderly father-in-law and mother-in-law were also assaulted by the Mumbai Police.

“They beat my son. They did not allow to meet my in-laws”, Arnab Goswami informed the media through the van’s window after he was assaulted and picked him by Mumbai Police from his house in Mumbai.

According to Republic Media Network’s Niranjan Narayanaswamy, at least 10 Mumbai Police personnel armed with assault weapons such as AK-47 barged into Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday to arrest him in a 2018 case which was closed after court’s order. He added that more than 30 Mumbai Police personnel armed with weapons arrested and dragged him to Raigad police station in connection with the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbaby penguin, arnab goswami baby penguin, aaditya thackeray baby penguin
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning
Read more
News Reports

“Emergency in Maharashtra”: Support pours in for Republic chief Arnab Goswami as Mumbai Police assaults and arrests him

OpIndia Staff -
Several Union Ministers and prominent personalities took to Twitter to express their solidarity with Arnab Goswami and condemn Maharashtra government's brazen assault on the freedom of the press
Read more

102 acre land at Kanjurmarg that Maharashtra govt unilaterally allotted for alternate metro shed after ‘saving Aarey’ might not even belong to them: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The salt pans including the Kanjurmarg plot were acquired by govt of India during 1906 – 2020, and historically it owned the land

AAP, Congress leaders and supporters cheer as Arnab Goswami is assaulted by AK-47 toting Mumbai Police

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Instead of condemning the arrest of a journalist critical of state government, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party supporters and leaders have taken to celebrating it.

Punjab Railway blockades: Central govt incurs Rs 500 crore loss as protesting farmers continue to block railway lines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Railways unable to resume services in Punjab due to inaction of Punjab government against agitators blocking tracks.

“Attack on free press WILL BE OPPOSED”: Home Minister Amit Shah tweets after Arnab Goswami is assaulted and arrested by Mumbai Police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condemned the assault and subsequent arrest of Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police in a 2018 abetment to suicide case which has been closed by court.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School makes Hindu girls wear Hijab and spread message of Islam, after it had brainwashed children about Hadiya Love Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -
Tagore International School again finds itself in trouble after making Hindu girls wear the Hijab while Eid greetings.
Read more
Media

FIR and 65 crore defamation notice against publication, that cheered hounding of Republic TV, for reporting about Sharad Pawar-family owned paper

OpIndia Staff -
Even as folks at Newslaundry rejoiced at the systematic witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and his news channel Republic TV, one of their own journalist and their own organisation is subjected to a similar kind of harassment
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor's picks

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning
Read more
News Reports

“Emergency in Maharashtra”: Support pours in for Republic chief Arnab Goswami as Mumbai Police assaults and arrests him

OpIndia Staff -
Several Union Ministers and prominent personalities took to Twitter to express their solidarity with Arnab Goswami and condemn Maharashtra government's brazen assault on the freedom of the press
Read more
News Reports

102 acre land at Kanjurmarg that Maharashtra govt unilaterally allotted for alternate metro shed after ‘saving Aarey’ might not even belong to them: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The salt pans including the Kanjurmarg plot were acquired by govt of India during 1906 – 2020, and historically it owned the land
Read more
World

‘We already have won the elections,’ Donald Trump declares victory, will approach the Supreme Court to prevent ‘rigging’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden, meanwhile, has said in a statement earlier that Donald Trump should not be declaring the results of the elections.
Read more
News Reports

IDMA condemns the high-handedness of Maharashtra govt in arresting Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, demands his immediate release

OpIndia Staff -
The IDMA issued a strong-worded statement condemning the assault and the arrest of the Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami demanded his immediate release.
Read more
News Reports

“Vendetta politics exceeding all limits”: MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh condemns Mumbai Police assault on Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Since the Mumbai police have feloniously arrested Arnab Goswami, support has been pouring in for him from all quarters.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mujhe maara gaya hai’: Arnab Goswami says through the police van’s window while being taken to the Alibaug Police station

OpIndia Staff -
Goswami said through the window of the police van that he had been assaulted by the police.
Read more
Social Media

AAP, Congress leaders and supporters cheer as Arnab Goswami is assaulted by AK-47 toting Mumbai Police

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of condemning the arrest of a journalist critical of state government, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party supporters and leaders have taken to celebrating it.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab Railway blockades: Central govt incurs Rs 500 crore loss as protesting farmers continue to block railway lines

OpIndia Staff -
Railways unable to resume services in Punjab due to inaction of Punjab government against agitators blocking tracks.
Read more
World

Twitter censors Donald Trump on election night as uncertainty looms over the results of the US presidential elections

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump censored on election night by Twitter as uncertainty looms over the results of the US presidential elections 2020
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
474,568FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com