Two Sadhus passed away while a third was admitted to a hospital in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh after they consumed tea at Giriraj Vatika ashram located in the Govardhan area of Mathura on Saturday.

Confirming the news, Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover said that in an incident that took place at about 10 am, one Sadhu named Gulab Singh (60) died on the spot, while the other named Shyam Sundar Das (61) was declared brought dead by doctors at the district hospital. The third sadhu, identified as Rambabu Das, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

Deceased Gulab Singh hailed from Dalauta village under the Kosi Kalan police station, while Shyam Sundar and Rambabu are residents of Paintha village under the Goverdhan police station.

SSP Gaurav Grover said that though prima facie, it appears that they were poisoned, an investigation into the case has been launched to determine the cause of their deaths and an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against an unidentified person after Das’ family approached the police. A forensic team is also collecting evidence at the ashram where the two sadhus died after consuming tea, he said.

Meanwhile, the deceased Sadhu’s kin has alleged that the sadhus were poisoned inside the ashram.

Post mortem report of Uttar Pradesh Sadhus mentions cause of death “uncertain”

The autopsy report of the two deceased Sadhus mentions the cause of death as “uncertain”. However, the final deduction will only be made on the basis of the viscera report, said the SSP.

The third Sadhu, who is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital has reportedly told the police that the three men made themselves tea in the morning and started feeling sick shortly after drinking it. The sadhu stated that the tea had been prepared in utensils cleaned by him.

Deputy Superintendant of Police (DSP) Mathura Ravikant informed that the Sadhus had been living at the Goverdhan ashram for 25 years and prayed at the ashram every day after having their morning tea. On Sunday too, the three sadhus made tea and within 30 minutes of drinking the tea, they started experiencing stomach aches and vomiting.

Meanwhile, Shri Krishna Janma Bhumi Suraksha Nyas Committee President Acharya Dev Murari called the deaths of the two sadhus a ‘heinous murder’ and demanded a CBI inquiry.