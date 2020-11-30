Monday, November 30, 2020
Home Economy and Finance What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging...
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

So who is doing better than India? Apparently, almost everyone. I suppose this is a good time for all and sundry, from the high brow Kaushik Basu to social media based economist Dhruv Rathee to take potshots at Modi’s India.

Abhishek Banerjee
What 'liberal' media does not tell you when they paint a doomsday picture for Indian economy
4

How would you like to see India’s GDP grow at double digit rates? Sure, you would love that. Suppose then that India’s (real) GDP growth soars to 10%. Add to that say 4% inflation, leading to nominal GDP growth of 14%. Fantastic! I wish…

Just one catch. In return for this 14% nominal GDP growth, you must agree to the Indian Rupee crashing by 50% against the US Dollar.

How do you like the bargain now?

Of course, such a situation would never present itself in the real world. If India’s economy was chugging along at 10%, the whole world would be at India’s door. The Indian Rupee would rise in value, not fall. On the flip side, if India’s economy was doing horribly, the world would rush for the exit. The Indian Rupee would lose value.

You must have seen the headlines. As the Mint put in “plain facts,” India’s GDP, with a shocking contraction of -23.9% is pretty much at the bottom of the table of emerging economies.

Mint article on Indian economy

So who is doing better than India? Apparently, almost everyone. I suppose this is a good time for all and sundry, from the high brow Kaushik Basu to social media based economist Dhruv Rathee to take potshots at Modi’s India.

Now, here is what is missing from those “plain facts.” Did they mention what happened to the respective emerging market currencies during this same time? Every country reports GDP growth only in its national currency and not in USD.

India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?

Absolutely not. Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% in terms of the Brazilian Real (BRL). Russia’s GDP contracted by 8% in terms of the Russian Ruble (RUB). India’s GDP contracted by 23.9% in Indian Rupee terms.

Unless we move to the same unit, we are almost literally comparing apples to oranges to mangoes.

So what happens when we look at the respective contractions in USD terms? Here is the disaster that struck the RUB and the BRL in times of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

USD vs Russian Ruble

From 1 USD = 61.73 RUB at the beginning of the year, the RUB has collapsed to 76.09 to the dollar. That is down by over 23%!

And look at the Brazilian Real (BRL)

USD vs Brazilian Real

From 1 USD = 4.02 BRL at the beginning of the year, the BRL has collapsed to 5.34 to the dollar. That is down by nearly 33%!

And now see the Indian Rupee, almost rock solid.

USD vs INR

Down by barely 4% since the beginning of the year. As it always happens, the US Dollar gains in value during times of global distress. Even though we are facing a once in a century global crisis, the Rupee has barely lost any value.

Does it not make more sense to compare everything in same units? So Brazil lost 11.8% of its apples and India lost 23.9% of its oranges. But the price of apples fell by 33% during the same period, while the price of oranges declined only by 4%. So who really lost more?

Oh great economic minds, do tell us.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

Abhishek Banerjee -
India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?
Read more
News Reports

Assam closes down temporary Covid-19 care centres, gears up to reopen elementary schools as pandemic gets under control

OpIndia Staff -
Assam has been witnessing reduced cases of Covid-19 with recovery rate of 98 per cent and the death rate of 0.46 per cent
Read more

Chinese foreign ministry shares a fake image of Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child; PM Scott Morrison demands apology from Beijing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The fake image was shared in the wake of a report on war crimes committed by Australian forces deployed in Afghanistan

’Is that a water bottle?’: AAP candidate Asra Fatima’s poster for Hyderabad municipal elections has netizens in splits

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In a true show of patriarchy, the women's identity of AAP candidate in GHMC polls is reduced to being a wife of party member.

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.

As Punjab ‘farmers’ hold the national capital hostage, here is how the central govt was snubbed every time they tried to reach out

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
From Prime Minister's national radio address to Home Minister's appeal, the central government has made various attempts to speak to the agitating 'farmers' from Punjab.

Recently Popular

Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Actor Deep Sandhu disappoints Barkha Dutt after she provides platform to ‘distance himself’ from OpIndia report that he supports Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt lamented after actor Deep Sidhu refused to condemn Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and to call him terrorist on her YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will not say Jai Hind, will teach lesson to Modi like we taught Indira’: Khalistani protester in presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh protester threatens to teach Modi a lesson in the save way they taught Indira Gandhi in the presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Odisha: BJD MLA expelled from party for links with ‘vigilance raid’ IFS officer and his son, accused of ‘anti-people activities’

OpIndia Staff -
The BJD MLA's daughter was scheduled to marry the corruption accused IFS officer's son in December.
Read more
Economy and Finance

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

Abhishek Banerjee -
India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?
Read more
News Reports

Assam closes down temporary Covid-19 care centres, gears up to reopen elementary schools as pandemic gets under control

OpIndia Staff -
Assam has been witnessing reduced cases of Covid-19 with recovery rate of 98 per cent and the death rate of 0.46 per cent
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls is as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am like the Laila who has thousands of Majnus’: AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP’s attacks

OpIndia Staff -
Owaisi claimed he is 'Laila' and there are many 'Majnus' who want to use his name for votes.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese foreign ministry shares a fake image of Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child; PM Scott Morrison demands apology from Beijing

OpIndia Staff -
The fake image was shared in the wake of a report on war crimes committed by Australian forces deployed in Afghanistan
Read more
Editor's picks

’Is that a water bottle?’: AAP candidate Asra Fatima’s poster for Hyderabad municipal elections has netizens in splits

OpIndia Staff -
In a true show of patriarchy, the women's identity of AAP candidate in GHMC polls is reduced to being a wife of party member.
Read more
News Reports

Singapore: Woman who was infected with Covid-19 during pregnancy gives birth to baby with Coronavirus antibodies

OpIndia Staff -
The Singaporean woman was infected with Coronavirus during first trimester of pregnancy, and her newborn child has antibodies
Read more
News Reports

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.
Read more
News Reports

As Punjab ‘farmers’ hold the national capital hostage, here is how the central govt was snubbed every time they tried to reach out

OpIndia Staff -
From Prime Minister's national radio address to Home Minister's appeal, the central government has made various attempts to speak to the agitating 'farmers' from Punjab.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,107FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com