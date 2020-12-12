Saudi arabia deported Anti-CAA 'protestors' back to India, claims report

Saudi Arabia has deported a large number of NRIs living in the country for mobilising protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) enacted by the government of India and the National Register of Citizens recently updated in Assam, reported Middle East Monitor.

As per reports, several Indians, inspired by Islamist Shaheen Bagh protests, tried to pull off a demonstration against the Modi government for the enactment of CAA and the proposal to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across India. They had held placards to demand the repealing of the humanitarian act. However, the ‘protestors’ were arrested and deported back to India as the Gulf State prohibits assembly or public demonstration of any form.

“Gulf countries have zero tolerance towards any kind of protest, demonstration, or gatherings. But the protesters, some of whom were young, are said to have been unaware of this basic rule. Many also got into trouble for posting support on social media,” the report stated. In October last year, both India and Saudi Arabia agreed on a new Strategic Partnership Council partnership and enhanced cooperation on security issues, during the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to New Delhi.

CAA, NRC and the aftermath

While CAA was implemented to fast-track the citizenship of persecuted minorities from Islamic countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan residing in India before December 31, 2014, updating the NRC is proposed to identify the immigrants who have come to India illegally for economic opportunities.

Although CAA and NRC did not threaten the existing citizenship status of any Indian Muslim, the country witnessed politically-motivated social media campaigns, sit-in Islamist protests at Shaheen Bagh, deadly anti-Hindu riots in Delhi perpetrated by Muslim mobs, and anti-national sloganeering.

Assurance of Home Minister Amit Shah

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that the decision to implement a National Register of Citizens will be done after consulting all the stakeholders. Speaking to Aaj Tak, Home Minister said that there were no plans to bring NRC currently, but it will be done in future, he added.

However, the Home Minister said that when NRC is brought in the country, every stakeholder will be consulted to ascertain their views.“NRC has not come in yet, when it comes, there is no talk of bringing it, even if it comes all stakeholders will be consulted,” Home Minister Amit Shah said as he responded to certain concerns regarding the documents that may be required to prove citizenship if NRC is implemented.