Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Home News Reports Vienna IS Terrorist wanted to massacre Catholic Youth group inside Church, investigation reveals
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Vienna IS Terrorist wanted to massacre Catholic Youth group inside Church, investigation reveals

When the shots were fired, 17 people present in the church reacted with the presence of mind and hid after switching off the lights. They stayed hidden until 2:30 AM on Tuesday until the police gave them the all-clear so that they could go home.

OpIndia Staff
Abu Dagnah Al-Albany, the ISIS terrorist behind the Vienna attacks
ISIS Terroist Abu Dagnah Al-Albany responsible for Vienna attack (Image: Jihad Watch)
2

As per the report published in Austrian daily Kronen Zeitung, the ISIS terrorist identified as Abu Dagnah Al-Albany, the man behind the attack that took place on November 2 across central Vienna, wanted to cause a bloodbath of the Catholic Youth group in Ruprechtskirche during the prayer time in the evening. He had failed as the door was locked by the timer.

Karl Nehammer, the Interior Minister, is working on increasing the security at the local churches for the Christmas season.

The main target was the Catholic group at the church

When the Catholic Group was holding a non-public prayer hour in the Ruprecht Church, the terrorist wanted to attack with an assault rifle. However, as the gates of the church were locked, he failed. The WEGA agents shot him dead a few moments later in front of the church. The shocked women and children were interviewed by the investigation team “Investigative Group 2 November”.

The authorities have announced that they will release the interim report of the Commission detailing the breakdown of the investigation carried out by anti-terror forces before Christmas.

Attack details provided by Archdiocese official

Michael Prüller, the spokesman of the Vienna Archdiocese, detailed the situation during the attack. When the shots were fired, 17 people present in the church reacted with the presence of mind and hid after switching off the lights. They stayed hidden until 2:30 AM on Tuesday until the police gave them the all-clear so that they could go home.

The Vienna Attack

On November 2, the ISIS terrorist had opened fire across Vienna. As per Vienna Police, at around 8 PM local time, several shots were fired at a busy street in the city centre. The attack happened at six locations. Three, including the attacker, were killed. On November 3, the Vienna authorities confirmed that the attacker was affiliated with the terrorist organization ISIS.

Further investigation revealed that he was released early on terror charges in 2019. At that time, he defended himself by claiming that he went to the ‘wrong mosque’. On November 6, Austria announced that they are shutting down radical mosques that were visited frequently by the terrorist.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVienna terrorist attack, Vienna attack, ISIS terrorist attack
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Read how protesting farmer union had asked for same things that new agricultural laws provide, but now opposes it for political gains

OpIndia Staff -
The BKU that is now leading the protests against the farm laws had demanded the same things as provided under the laws.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi govt swings into action to help distressed daughter pleading for medical assistance for her father from non-responsive Akhilesh Yadav

OpIndia Staff -
Prateeksha Yadav Preet, a Mainpuri resident, tweeted to Yadav pleading for medical assistance for her father who had met with an accident earlier.
Read more

Delhi: Muslim youth flees home, escapes to Mumbai after his parents force him to attend madarsa

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim boy escaped from Delhi, when he went to attend a class in madarsa, to Mumbai and was found begging on the streets

Yogi Adityanath to visit Maharashtra to attract investments to UP, Uddhav Thackeray says will not let anyone forcibly take away businesses

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath will meet several industrialists and celebrities during his visit to Maharashtra to encourage them to invest in UP

After brutally suppressing protests by indigenous tribes in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau pontificates over farmers’ protests in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even though Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed his "concern" over the farmers' protest in India, Canada had last year moved WTO against India for high MSP rates

Farmer protest: From celebrity protestors hijacking the ‘protest’ to AAP and Congress fighting for credit, the circus is here

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
The farmers protests in Delhi have turned into a Shaheen Bagh redux with the same usual suspects coming together.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi snubs Trudeau, deputes bureaucrats to welcome the Canadian PM

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian PM seems to be getting differential treatment
Read more
News Reports

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.
Read more
News Reports

Instead of answering allegations, Shehla Rashid decides to run away from a live show, calls her father ‘greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid, JNU student leader, has been accused by her biological father Abdul Rashid Shora, of taking Rs 3 crore from terror funding accused Zahoor Vatali and Rashid Engineer.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.
Read more
News Reports

ED reveals that Mumbai Police have not examined raw data from BARC, something that should have been the starting point of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that in the complaint by Hansa Research, based on which the initial FIR was filed named only India Today and a few other local channels as the main accused in the alleged TRP scam.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Vienna IS Terrorist wanted to massacre Catholic Youth group inside Church, investigation reveals

OpIndia Staff -
On November 2, heavily armed terrorists had attacked different locations in central Vienna.
Read more
News Reports

Read how protesting farmer union had asked for same things that new agricultural laws provide, but now opposes it for political gains

OpIndia Staff -
The BKU that is now leading the protests against the farm laws had demanded the same things as provided under the laws.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi govt swings into action to help distressed daughter pleading for medical assistance for her father from non-responsive Akhilesh Yadav

OpIndia Staff -
Prateeksha Yadav Preet, a Mainpuri resident, tweeted to Yadav pleading for medical assistance for her father who had met with an accident earlier.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Muslim youth flees home, escapes to Mumbai after his parents force him to attend madarsa

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim boy escaped from Delhi, when he went to attend a class in madarsa, to Mumbai and was found begging on the streets
Read more
News Reports

London: South Hall’s Havelock Road, named after British general who fought Sikhs, renamed as Guru Nanak Road

OpIndia Staff -
The name change of a part of Havelock road in London's Southall district will come into effect early in 2021
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath to visit Maharashtra to attract investments to UP, Uddhav Thackeray says will not let anyone forcibly take away businesses

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath will meet several industrialists and celebrities during his visit to Maharashtra to encourage them to invest in UP
Read more
News Reports

Blocked roads, shut shops, water scarcity: Delhiites suffer due to farmer protests while the state govt welcomes the protesters

OpIndia Staff -
Several roads connecting Delhi with nearby states have been blocked by police due to farmer protests, increasing traffic on other ones
Read more
News Reports

As Justin Trudeau interferes in India’s internal politics, ‘liberals’ invoke ‘Howdy, Trump’ event to again spread lies on PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Leftist liberals started hoping on one leg after some social media users slammed Justin Trudeau for interfering in India internal matters
Read more
News Reports

Indian security forces entered 200 meters inside Pakistan to unearth starting point of the tunnel used by JeM terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
On November 22, a 150-meter tunnel used by terrorists was detected by security forces in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

‘Sanitary Panels clearly implies that SC is biased towards BJP’: Attorney General slams comic artist for assault on courts, allows contempt proceedings

OpIndia Staff -
Webcomic Sanitary Panels founder Rachita Taneja is known for her controversial, hateful and often Hinduphobic Tweets
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,752FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com