Monday, December 21, 2020
Home Politics Sharp increase in voters in West Bengal's 'mini-Pakistan', opposition parties cry foul: Read Details
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sharp increase in voters in West Bengal’s ‘mini-Pakistan’, opposition parties cry foul: Read Details

On Monday, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya shared a newspaper cutting, which claimed that there has been a rise of 9% voters in the Muslim-dominated constituency of Metiabruz, referred to as 'mini Pakistan' by Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim, in the space of a year.

OpIndia Staff
Voters increased by 9% in mini Pakistan of West Bengal, Metiabruz, alleges BJP
Mamata Banerjee (left), Amit Malviya (right), images via Times Now and Sabrang India
1

The political tussle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP has heated up in the State of West Bengal, with the latter accusing the ruling dispensation of facilitating a demographic change ahead of Assembly elections. On Monday, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya shared a newspaper cutting, which claimed that there has been a rise of 9% voters in the Muslim-dominated constituency of Metiabruz, referred to as ‘mini Pakistan‘ by Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim, in the space of a year.

He tweeted, “Metiabruz constituency, famously referred to as mini-Pakistan by TMC minister Firhad Hakim, registers over 9% increase in voters in last year alone! Pishi (Mamata Banerjee) has been silently overseeing demographic change of West Bengal just to serve her political interests. Is the EC watching?

According to the news article shared by Amit Malviya, it has been reported that the ‘unusual’ rise in the number of voters has led to an increase in polling booths in the Metiabruz constituency (6) and Topsia area (8) of West Bengal. The stark increase in electorates in a span of just one year has led to renewed skepticism of the current political dispensation.

CPIM leader Rabin Deb said, “The process of correcting the voter list has been the biggest conspiracy. They are not eliminating the names of those who have already died. The Communist Party wants that the Election Commission verify the death of such individuals directly, on receiving information about the same. If family members of the deceased fail to show proof, then, we need the truth of the case must be verified with the Municipality or panchayat.”

Stark discrepancy in the number of voters

The BJP has alleged that instead of undertaking the verification themselves, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have outsourced it to TMC workers and supporters. In the Muslim-dominated Metiabruz constituency, more than 19,500 voters have increased in one year, thereby representing a rise of 9%.

It is important to mention that in the Lok Sabha elections, a total of 2,35, 105 people were eligible to vote in Metiabruz constituency . However, when voter list was published, the number had gone up to 2,52,615. As per the report, the Metiabruz constituency includes ward No. 136-141 of the Kolkata municipality. It has been found that a total of 400, 450 and 900 voters on the list have expired in ward No.s 137, 138 and 141 respectively but their names feature in the voter list.

Similarly, in the Topsia area, the number of voters were 83,509 with a total of 79 booths. However, the number of electorates have risen to 91,393. As such the number of booths had been increased by 8 to 87.

BJP writes to EC, highlights the issue of demographic change

In a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the State unit of the BJP had expressed concerns over the sudden hike in the number of voters. “From the draft electoral list that was made public on 18 November, it was noticed that there has been a sharp rise in the numbers of electors, especially in many parts that are very close to the Bangladesh border and those that are predominantly minority voters,” the letter emphasised.

The BJP pointed out that there has been a 10% rise in the number of voters in the ward No. 66 of the Kasba Vidhan Sabha constituency, despite no ‘new township or settlement’. The party alleged that a similar increase in electorates has been observed in Metiabruz constituency and Sonarpur Uttar in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

“Also, we find that dead voters and those who have changed their dwelling place are not struck out from the voter’s list. In the past elections, it has been seen these votes have also been cast,” the letter added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMetiabruz
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Priyanka Gandhi’s newfound love for cow welfare appears to be as fake as the fake news she shared

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi said that she was distressed by the images of the corpses of cows circulating on social media.
Read more
News Reports

TMC admits that BJP could reach 99 seats in Bengal Assembly elections in 2021: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
As the political landscape in West Bengal heats up, the ruling party TMC seems to have had a faux pas.
Read more

Kerala has no APMCs in the state, but Communist govt calls assembly session to ‘reject’ farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala is one of the few states that have not implemented the APMC Act.

Telangana now has a ‘Sonu Sood Temple’: Fans perform aarti for actor’s statue

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared on Twitter, the locals could be seen performing 'aarti' at the temple and raise slogans of 'Jai Ho Sonu Sood'.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.

Coronavirus scare: United Kingdom discovers a mutated, more transmissible strain, imposes lockdown

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The new variant, discovered in September, is said to be 70% more transmissible than its counterpart.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
News Reports

“Modi could not live with his wife even for five days, How will he rule the country,” says Anti-Hindu propagandist Bishop Ezra Sargunam

OpIndia Staff -
Bishop Ezra Sargunam also said that PM Modi does not fear God as he does not have a conscience, and he is a fake man
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
World

‘Taiwan, Fight for Trump’, ‘Stop the Steal’: Rally in Taipei sees participants voicing their support for Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Visuals of the event that have surfaced on social media show a very enthusiastic crowd in Taipei, Taiwan cheering for Trump.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Sharp increase in voters in West Bengal’s ‘mini-Pakistan’, opposition parties cry foul: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
There has been a rise of 9% voters in Metiabruz, referred to as 'mini Pakistan' by Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
Politics

Priyanka Gandhi’s newfound love for cow welfare appears to be as fake as the fake news she shared

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi said that she was distressed by the images of the corpses of cows circulating on social media.
Read more
News Reports

TMC admits that BJP could reach 99 seats in Bengal Assembly elections in 2021: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
As the political landscape in West Bengal heats up, the ruling party TMC seems to have had a faux pas.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala has no APMCs in the state, but Communist govt calls assembly session to ‘reject’ farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala is one of the few states that have not implemented the APMC Act.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana now has a ‘Sonu Sood Temple’: Fans perform aarti for actor’s statue

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared on Twitter, the locals could be seen performing 'aarti' at the temple and raise slogans of 'Jai Ho Sonu Sood'.
Read more
News Reports

COVID vaccinations to start in January, will be tracked digitally at each step: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

OpIndia Staff -
The government has been working with states for four months to prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccination program, said Union Health Minister.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: United Kingdom discovers a mutated, more transmissible strain, imposes lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The new variant, discovered in September, is said to be 70% more transmissible than its counterpart.
Read more
News Reports

Congress mouthpiece columnist speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes cow urine jibe on polio vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjukta Basu was responding to Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan's comment regarding how India eradicated polio through vaccination
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com