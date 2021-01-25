At an event held in Mumbai in support of the ongoing farmers’ protests, Samajwadi Party Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi spewed venom against PM Modi and instigated the demonstrators to take up arms until their demands are not met. Azmi made an incendiary speech in presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who also attended the protest in solidarity with the protesters.

“The wave that has started from Punjab will burn PM Modi to ashes and no trace of him will be left. Every single person should come out of their home and create mayhem until the farm laws are rescinded,” Azmi said.

The NCP supremo Sharad Pawar nonchalantly watched over as Abu Azmi spewed venom against PM Modi and instigated protestors. The Samajwadi Party Maharashtra chief also made deprecating remarks against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat was also present at the protest.

Though initial reports claimed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was going to attend the demonstrations, according to sources quoted by News 18, Thackeray is not going to participate in the event. However, the CM has sent a message to the protesters, expressing his support. Shiv Sena, meanwhile, will send a representative to the venue.

Azmi was speaking at a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai where thousands of ‘farmers’ have been reportedly camping in support of the farmers’ protests. They will then march to Raj Bhavan to register their protest against the farm’s laws. The march is part of the agitation being undertaken under the banner of Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) and aims to escalate the farmers’ struggle in the main capital cities across all states.

As talks remain inconclusive, attempts are made to intensify the demonstrations

For over two months, the ‘farmers’ have camped around New Delhi in opposition to the three Farm Laws that were passed by the Modi government in September 2020. The ‘farmers’ have been alleging that the Laws would end the Mandi system and allow the private players a monopoly over the agriculture produce. Despite repeated clarifications and assurances from the Central government, including PM Modi himself, the protesters have not budged on their position and have mulishly continued their protest.

As multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers’ unions fell apart, the protesters recently propped up a masked man to allege that he was an agent provocateur, sent to assassinate prominent leaders. Later, the man, identified as Yogesh Singh, confessed that he was coerced by farmer leaders into lying and implicating Haryana Police.