Monday, January 25, 2021
Home News Reports 'The wind blowing from Punjab will burn Modi to ashes': SP leader Abu Azmi...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘The wind blowing from Punjab will burn Modi to ashes’: SP leader Abu Azmi instigates protestors to create mayhem

Samajwadi Party Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi also made deprecating remarks against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar were also present at the protests.

OpIndia Staff
Abu Azmi instigates protestors to wreak havoc until the govt bends down
Abu Azmi(L), Sharad Pawar(R)
3

At an event held in Mumbai in support of the ongoing farmers’ protests, Samajwadi Party Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi spewed venom against PM Modi and instigated the demonstrators to take up arms until their demands are not met. Azmi made an incendiary speech in presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who also attended the protest in solidarity with the protesters.

“The wave that has started from Punjab will burn PM Modi to ashes and no trace of him will be left. Every single person should come out of their home and create mayhem until the farm laws are rescinded,” Azmi said.

The NCP supremo Sharad Pawar nonchalantly watched over as Abu Azmi spewed venom against PM Modi and instigated protestors. The Samajwadi Party Maharashtra chief also made deprecating remarks against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat was also present at the protest.

Though initial reports claimed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was going to attend the demonstrations, according to sources quoted by News 18, Thackeray is not going to participate in the event. However, the CM has sent a message to the protesters, expressing his support. Shiv Sena, meanwhile, will send a representative to the venue.

Azmi was speaking at a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai where thousands of ‘farmers’ have been reportedly camping in support of the farmers’ protests. They will then march to Raj Bhavan to register their protest against the farm’s laws. The march is part of the agitation being undertaken under the banner of Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) and aims to escalate the farmers’ struggle in the main capital cities across all states.

As talks remain inconclusive, attempts are made to intensify the demonstrations

For over two months, the ‘farmers’ have camped around New Delhi in opposition to the three Farm Laws that were passed by the Modi government in September 2020. The ‘farmers’ have been alleging that the Laws would end the Mandi system and allow the private players a monopoly over the agriculture produce. Despite repeated clarifications and assurances from the Central government, including PM Modi himself, the protesters have not budged on their position and have mulishly continued their protest.

As multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers’ unions fell apart, the protesters recently propped up a masked man to allege that he was an agent provocateur, sent to assassinate prominent leaders. Later, the man, identified as Yogesh Singh, confessed that he was coerced by farmer leaders into lying and implicating Haryana Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMumbai video, Abu Azmi speech, farmer protests speech
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ashoka University Assistant Professor mocks Lord Ram while trying to troll President of India over false accusations

OpIndia Staff -
Neelanjan Sircar works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Ashoka University and also a also at the Centre for Policy Research.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naive and far from truth, just like imaginary Nehruvian utopia’: Read why veterans of Indian Armed Forces want Rahul Gandhi to apologise

OpIndia Staff -
Veterans of the Indian Armed Forced have condemned the recent statement by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Read more

A Maulvi’s job is to teach religion, education of students is the govt’s responsibility: Himanta Biswa Sarma on madarsas

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Answering to Badruddin Ajmal's allegations, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Hindus do not attack Mosques, it is Ajmal's own ancestors who had attacked and destroyed Hindu temples.

After getting offended over ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants, Mamata Banerjee complains about being ‘teased’ in front of the Prime Minister

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was addressing a public rally in Hooghly's Pursura months ahead of state legislative assembly election

Jharkhand: Family of Puja Bharti, who was found dead with hands and legs tied, dismisses ‘suicide’ claims, demand CBI inquiry

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Puja Bharti's father dismissed the suicide theory and questioned if it were indeed suicide, how were here hands and legs tied up.

After 1500 Jio towers were destroyed by Punjab ‘farmers’, has Rahul Gandhi cut down on his Adani-Ambani jibe?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
From the last few weeks, Rahul Gandhi has consciously refrained from making “Adani-Ambani” jibes to attack the Modi government

Recently Popular

News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
News Reports

‘I allow you housewives to have extra-marital affair with man of your choice’: Video of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘progressive’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee says she is so "flexible" that she has given permission to housewives to have extra-marital affairs
Read more
Fact-Check

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
It was claimed that it was actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind.
Read more
Crime

Groping a minor’s breast without ‘skin contact’ not sexual assault: Details of the shocking Bombay High Court verdict

OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay High Court in a recent verdict has ruled that groping without skin-to-skin contact is not sexual assault.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lost in translation: How ‘knickerwala’ jibe backfired in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's speeches are a gift that keep on giving.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

‘The wind blowing from Punjab will burn Modi to ashes’: SP leader Abu Azmi instigates protestors to create mayhem

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Azmi made incendiary remarks at a protest staged in Mumbai in support of the ongoing farmers' protest. Sharad Pawar was present too.
Read more
News Reports

Ashoka University Assistant Professor mocks Lord Ram while trying to troll President of India over false accusations

OpIndia Staff -
Neelanjan Sircar works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Ashoka University and also a also at the Centre for Policy Research.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naive and far from truth, just like imaginary Nehruvian utopia’: Read why veterans of Indian Armed Forces want Rahul Gandhi to apologise

OpIndia Staff -
Veterans of the Indian Armed Forced have condemned the recent statement by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

A Maulvi’s job is to teach religion, education of students is the govt’s responsibility: Himanta Biswa Sarma on madarsas

OpIndia Staff -
Answering to Badruddin Ajmal's allegations, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Hindus do not attack Mosques, it is Ajmal's own ancestors who had attacked and destroyed Hindu temples.
Read more
Politics

After getting offended over ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants, Mamata Banerjee complains about being ‘teased’ in front of the Prime Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was addressing a public rally in Hooghly's Pursura months ahead of state legislative assembly election
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Family of Puja Bharti, who was found dead with hands and legs tied, dismisses ‘suicide’ claims, demand CBI inquiry

OpIndia Staff -
Puja Bharti's father dismissed the suicide theory and questioned if it were indeed suicide, how were here hands and legs tied up.
Read more
News Reports

After 1500 Jio towers were destroyed by Punjab ‘farmers’, has Rahul Gandhi cut down on his Adani-Ambani jibe?

OpIndia Staff -
From the last few weeks, Rahul Gandhi has consciously refrained from making “Adani-Ambani” jibes to attack the Modi government
Read more
News Reports

Khalistani terror group SFJ calls CISF to threaten ahead of Republic Day, urges protestors to hold Bhindrawale posters

OpIndia Staff -
The phone call to CISF was reportedly made on behalf of SFJ's Gurparwant Singh Pannu.
Read more
News Reports

‘What is wrong with your mindset? Such people must not be spared,’ MP HC makes scathing remarks against Munawar Faruqui: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has reserved its order on the bail application filed by Munawar Faruqui.
Read more
News Reports

Not just Rahul Gandhi, his great grandfather Nehru also thought that India does not need an Army

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi opined that India does not need the armed forces especially at Indo-China border.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com