Days after the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from a bus stand in Jammu on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, they have now arrested a terrorist associated with the radical Islamist outfit Al-Badr.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as 55-year-old Rah Hussain Bhat. In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, “Rah Hussain Bhat (55), an overground worker of Al Badr terror outfit has been arrested in the case of recovery of IED at the Jammu bus stand on February 14.”

Rah Hussain Bhat, an overground worker of Al Badr terror outfit has been arrested in the case of recovery of IED at the Jammu bus stand on February 14. He was in direct contact with Pakistan handlers involved in the conspiracy to carry out IED attack at Jammu: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/6m33Fax5PE — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

The cops informed that Bhat was in touch with Pakistani terrorists who were involved in the planning of the IED attack in Jammu. Reportedly, Bhat hails from Batbagh-Hunipora village in Nehama of Pulwama district. As per officials, he was apprehended during a raid in his hometown. He is the 5th accused arrested in the case so far. Four other accused arrested so far include Athar Shakeel Khan, Qazi Wasim, Abid Nabi and Suhail Shah.

Major terror attack foiled, IED recovered

Security forces were able to prevent a major terror attack by recovering explosives in a crowded bus station in Jammu and Kashmir. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing seven kilograms was recovered near the Jammu Bus Stand by Jammu and Kashmir police on February 14. According to the reports, two persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery, identified as Suhail and Qazi.

Suhail belongs to the Pulwama district, and he is a member of the Al-Badr outfit. The IED was recovered based on a specific intelligence input about it. K DGP Dilbagh Singh said that Pakistan is trying to activate the dormant terror group named Al Badr, and some Kashmiri students studying in Punjab were being used by terrorists to further their activities.