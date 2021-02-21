Monday, February 22, 2021
Home News Reports Al-Badr terrorist Rah Hussain Bhat arrested in connection with IED recovered at Jammu bus...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Al-Badr terrorist Rah Hussain Bhat arrested in connection with IED recovered at Jammu bus stand

He is the 5th accused arrested in the case so far. Four other accused arrested so far include Athar Shakeel Khan, Qazi Wasim, Abid Nabi and Suhail Shah.

OpIndia Staff
J & K police nab Al-Badr terrorist Bhat for conspiring IED blast at Jammu bus stand
Al-Badr terrorist Hussain Bhat (Photo Credits: ANI)
154

Days after the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from a bus stand in Jammu on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, they have now arrested a terrorist associated with the radical Islamist outfit Al-Badr.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as 55-year-old Rah Hussain Bhat. In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, “Rah Hussain Bhat (55), an overground worker of Al Badr terror outfit has been arrested in the case of recovery of IED at the Jammu bus stand on February 14.”

The cops informed that Bhat was in touch with Pakistani terrorists who were involved in the planning of the IED attack in Jammu. Reportedly, Bhat hails from Batbagh-Hunipora village in Nehama of Pulwama district. As per officials, he was apprehended during a raid in his hometown. He is the 5th accused arrested in the case so far. Four other accused arrested so far include Athar Shakeel Khan, Qazi Wasim, Abid Nabi and Suhail Shah.

Major terror attack foiled, IED recovered

Security forces were able to prevent a major terror attack by recovering explosives in a crowded bus station in Jammu and Kashmir. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing seven kilograms was recovered near the Jammu Bus Stand by Jammu and Kashmir police on February 14. According to the reports, two persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery, identified as Suhail and Qazi.

Suhail belongs to the Pulwama district, and he is a member of the Al-Badr outfit. The IED was recovered based on a specific intelligence input about it. K DGP Dilbagh Singh said that Pakistan is trying to activate the dormant terror group named Al Badr, and some Kashmiri students studying in Punjab were being used by terrorists to further their activities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.
News Reports

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

‘Pishi Jao’: BJP releases campaign ad featuring widely popular protest song ‘Bella Ciao’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The BJP has released a new campaign ad titled 'Pishi Jao', a Bengali rendition of the popular protest song 'Bella Ciao'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,765FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com