Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Home Social Media After 450 buildings, projects being named after Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, ‘liberals’ outrage about stadium named...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

After 450 buildings, projects being named after Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, ‘liberals’ outrage about stadium named after PM Modi

OpIndia Staff
Congress supporters and Congress-friendly 'liberals' have a meltdown as cricket stadium in Sardar Patel Sports Enclave in Motera renamed as Narendra Modi stadium
1819

President Ramnath Kovind today inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium, world’s largest cricket stadium, at the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave in Motera, Gujarat. Soon, the Congress supporters and Congress-friendly ‘liberals’ had a massive meltdown which was coupled with spreading falsehoods and misleading information.

Congress social media cell was activated to claim that when Congress makes it back to power it will rename the stadium. What the Congressis did not get is that the stadium is named after PM Modi while the enclave, the entire complex which houses the stadium and various other sporting facilities is named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave. Stadium is just a part of the bigger sports complex.

Swedish ‘professor’ and regular fake news peddler Ashok Swain, is back on Twitter after his ‘break‘, to continue spreading the hate.

He brought in the PM Modi vs Hitler analogy.

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist too chimed in.

A rather elaborate meltdown was happening.

Congress leader Hardik Patel, who has been credited for further pushing Congress into oblivion in Gujarat, too joined in.

Patel, too, seems unaware that the Sardar Patel Enclave houses the stadium and not the other way around.

More Congress supporters joined in. Which is quite amusing considering there are at least 450 projects, structures, roads, colleges, universities named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

A November 2013 RTI response had revealed that Nehru-Gandhi family names were used for 450 difference schemes, projects and institutions. 12 Central and 52 state schemes, 28 sports tournaments and trophies, 19 stadiums, 5 airports and ports, 98 educational institutions, 51 awards, 15 fellowships, 15 national sanctuaries and parks, 39 hospitals and medical institutions, 37 institutions, chairs and festivals and 74 roads, buildings and places are named after 3 members of the Nehru-Gandhi family: Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

There are also parks and zoos dedicated to Kamala Nehru who was Jawaharlal Nehru’s wife. She had died even before Indian independence and has never been a politician. There are parks, gardens, memorials, schools and hospital after Indira Gandhi’s younger son Sanjay Gandhi. Sanjay Gandhi was an MP for a period of only six months and was best known for the forced sterilisation drive during Emergency and Maruti scam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnarendra modi stadium, sardar patel sports complex, narendra modi stadium motera
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Adani Pavilion and Reliance Pavilion at Narendra Modi Stadium: All you want to know about naming stadiums and pavilions

OpIndia Staff -
The stadium was named after PM Modi as he was a former president of GCA, and Reliance & Adan won bids to sponsor two pavilions
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi spreads fake news about train ticket fares being doubled: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Sources in Indian Railways said that do discourage crowding at passenger trains, their fares have been slightly increased

Now private sector banks can conduct government transactions, union government lifts embargo

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Private sector banks will be able to conduct govt-related transactions such as taxes, pension, small savings schemes etc

Blocked by Trump, unblocked and followed by Biden and then unfollowed by Biden: Love-hate relationship of TV star Chrissy Teigen and POTUS

World OpIndia Staff -
How Trump-hater Chrissy Teigen won a follow from POTUS Biden on inauguration night to eventual unfollow a month later on Twitter.

West Bengal: CID detains Bangladeshi national for the bomb attack on Minister Jakir Hossain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jakir Hossain is being treated in a government hospital in Kolkata after receiving serious injuries in the attack.

Yogi Adityanath to meet Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and athlete Priyanka Goswami, two women who battled all odds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Manya Singh's father Omprakash Singh said that he and his daughter wanted to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Journalist gets death threats from actor Dhruv Sarja’s fans for exposing anti-Brahmin hate shown in ‘Pogaru’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Chiru Bhat had exposed the anti-Brahmin hatred shown in Dhruv Sarja's new Kannada movie 'Pogaru'.
Read more
Social Media

After 450 buildings, projects being named after Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, ‘liberals’ outrage about stadium named after PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers getting triggered over Narendra Modi stadium is amusing considering there are at least 450 projects, structures, roads, colleges, universities named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

‘You’ll become PM from CM’: Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ ‘counsels’ Bengal and Maharashtra CMs to declare independence from India

OpIndia Staff -
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikhs for Justice wants Maharashtra and West Bengal to declare independence from the Indian Union.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,826FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com