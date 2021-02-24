President Ramnath Kovind today inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium, world’s largest cricket stadium, at the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave in Motera, Gujarat. Soon, the Congress supporters and Congress-friendly ‘liberals’ had a massive meltdown which was coupled with spreading falsehoods and misleading information.

Sardar Patel stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi stadium. When congress comes back to power, it should rename back after one of the greatest congress leader Sardar Patel. Congress should not accept this insult to memory of its leader — Abshar-DiljitDosanjhian (@Aaabshar) February 24, 2021

Congress social media cell was activated to claim that when Congress makes it back to power it will rename the stadium. What the Congressis did not get is that the stadium is named after PM Modi while the enclave, the entire complex which houses the stadium and various other sporting facilities is named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave. Stadium is just a part of the bigger sports complex.

Swedish ‘professor’ and regular fake news peddler Ashok Swain, is back on Twitter after his ‘break‘, to continue spreading the hate.

Hitler had named the football stadium at Stuttgart as Adolf-Hitler Kampfbahn in 1933! It is now called Mercedes-Benz Arena. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 24, 2021

He brought in the PM Modi vs Hitler analogy.

Some folks & bhakts attacked Mayawati for building her own statues. Same folk are noticeably silent as Narendra Modi renaming Motera stadium as Narendra Modi stadium. Double standards much? — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 24, 2021

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist too chimed in.

The renaming of the Motera stadium after our honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi brings back cherished memories of the monogramed Modi suit a bargain at 10 lakhs. Having a “fakir” PM makes one proud. A legend in his own lifetime. All say Modi, Modi… — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 24, 2021

A rather elaborate meltdown was happening.

I think it’s kind of sweet that @narendramodi renames the Motera stadium Narendra Modi stadium. All pretence of non megalomaniac gone — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 24, 2021

Congress leader Hardik Patel, who has been credited for further pushing Congress into oblivion in Gujarat, too joined in.

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े अहमदाबाद स्थित सरदार पटेल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम का नाम बदलकर नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम रखा गया है, क्या यह सरदार पटेल का अपमान नहीं हैं ? सरदार पटेल के नाम पर मत माँगने वाली भाजपा अब सरदार साहब का अपमान कर रही हैं। गुजरात की जनता सरदार पटेल का अपमान नहीं सहेगी। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) February 24, 2021

Patel, too, seems unaware that the Sardar Patel Enclave houses the stadium and not the other way around.

Narendra Modi has named Motera Stadium as "Narendra Modi Stadium" after seeking inspiration from the life of Narendra Modi.



Heights of Narcissism. This must be the first case in the world where a living person has named a public property after his own name. Megalomaniac! — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 24, 2021

Narendra Modi's narcissisms crossing all limits day by day and the country is paying a price. What an unfortunate nation this is. #नरेन्द्र_मोदी_स्टेडियम_मोटेरा — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) February 24, 2021

More Congress supporters joined in. Which is quite amusing considering there are at least 450 projects, structures, roads, colleges, universities named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

A November 2013 RTI response had revealed that Nehru-Gandhi family names were used for 450 difference schemes, projects and institutions. 12 Central and 52 state schemes, 28 sports tournaments and trophies, 19 stadiums, 5 airports and ports, 98 educational institutions, 51 awards, 15 fellowships, 15 national sanctuaries and parks, 39 hospitals and medical institutions, 37 institutions, chairs and festivals and 74 roads, buildings and places are named after 3 members of the Nehru-Gandhi family: Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

There are also parks and zoos dedicated to Kamala Nehru who was Jawaharlal Nehru’s wife. She had died even before Indian independence and has never been a politician. There are parks, gardens, memorials, schools and hospital after Indira Gandhi’s younger son Sanjay Gandhi. Sanjay Gandhi was an MP for a period of only six months and was best known for the forced sterilisation drive during Emergency and Maruti scam.