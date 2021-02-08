Monday, February 8, 2021
Home News Reports As the Globalist Left attempts to use the 'farmer protests' to further its agenda,...
News Reports
Updated:

As the Globalist Left attempts to use the ‘farmer protests’ to further its agenda, India and PM Modi receive praise from others in the West

PM Modi's perception is of a nationalist leader, who is leading a nation against Globalist institutions attempting to interfere with or influence the political system in India.

T Waraich
PM Modi
Image Credit: PTI
1

Prominent American conservatives and right-wingers have begun to express their support for India and Prime Minister Modi in wake of the Greta Files leak. On Sunday, influential U.S. conservative Jack Posobiec tweeted a popular image of Prime Minister Modi which is extremely recognizable amongst the PM’s supporters. The image, with an in-image caption reads, “In reality they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just just in the way”.

The tweet seems to signal support for India amidst the current campaign that is underway, as the fallout from Greta Leaks continues to spread throughout the Internet.

Jack Posobiec is a television news host for the cable news station, One America News Network, operating in USA. He’s an extremely influential conservative on the social media website Twitter, with over 1.1 million followers to his name. In 2016, he was the Special Projects Director for Citizens for Trump, the largest Trump grassroots organization in the United States.

Mr. Posobiec has also questioned the involvement of the Canadian Government in the Farmer Protests, including Jagmeet Singh, a Canadian Member of Parliament who has been linked with Khalistani outfits.

Credible allegations exist against Jagmeet Singh as being the person behind Rihanna’s Farmers Protest tweet. Mr. Posobiec also equated the Khalistan Movement to the Quebec Nationalist Movement, and exclaimed that if Canada can meddle in India’s internal politics, India can do the same thing vice versa. Mr. Posobiec was not the only American conservative who came out in support of India on social media.

On 4th February 2021, three days before Mr. Posobiec’s tweet, another noteworthy American conservative, Amy Mek signaled support for India. On Twitter, Amy Mek called upon her followers in India to help ‘expose the left’s coordinated attack’ on India and on the farm bills.

Amy Mek tweeted for India again, asking her fellow Americans to ‘pay attention to the coordinated global attack on India by the left.’ Amy Mek utilized her platform of more than 2,20,000 followers on Twitter to call for unity between Indians and Americans in order to fight the same dark forces of the Globalist Left.

Another prominent American conservative journalist Mike Cernovich, also came out in support for India on Twitter. Mr. Cernovich tweeted that one of the smartest person he knows has told him that ‘India is the future.’ Mr. Cernovich’s tweet was adjudged in the same context as Jack Posobiec and Amy Mek. Mr. Mike Cernovich is a highly influential conservative on the social media website Twitter, where he has over 6,60,000 followers.

Famous American YouTube personality and right-wing libertarian gamer, The Quartering, has posted a video covering the Greta Leaks on YouTube. The Quartering, who has accumulated over one million subscribers on YouTube, has received over 2 lakh views on his video since its upload. In his video, the Quartering goes through the Greta leaks, and heavily criticized the fake, inorganic activism of Greta Thunberg, Rihanna and others. The comments on this video are overwhelmingly pro-India, with seemingly most of them criticizing Greta and her toolkit brand of activism.

Across social media, in anti-left circles all around the world, the Nationalist rhetoric from PM Modi, has drawn praise. PM Modi’s perception is of a nationalist leader, who is leading a nation against Globalist institutions attempting to interfere with or influence the political system in India. Ever since the defeat of Donald Trump, the resignation of Shinzo Abe, the multiple scandals surrounding Jair Bolsanaro; and the shoddy handling of the Coronavirus Lockdown in U.K. by Boris Johnson, PM Modi remains the only legitimately elected, anti-Globalist leader.

Thus, those not fond of the Globalist Left from all across the world look towards India and PM Modi, as one of the only major democracies with a strong nationalist leader, to lead the fight against the Globalist Left and its neoliberal ideology.

India’s message of condemnation towards foreign actors attempting to influence her national discourse was met with praise from Western conservatives. The toolkit expose of Greta, which brought the story to mainstream attention, was the hook which lured a lot of Westerners to this story.

However, the real story is that India is effectively pushing back against these inorganic, foreign attempts to interfere with Indian affairs. Thus, at a time when India is being subjected to a negative international campaign, it has also drawn praise from unexpected quarters.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGreta files leak
T Waraich

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Investigating Super bowl ‘farmer protest’ ad: Greta toolkit, ties to George Soros and a track that glorifies Bhindranwale

K Bhattacharjee -
Social media was abuzz after it was claimed that an ad in support of the protests was aired during the Super Bowl.
Read more
Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more

As Capt Amarinder Singh extends legal help to Republic Day rioters, Punjab police ‘controls’ protesting teachers with sticks: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The protestors took out a state-level rally against the government for being jobless, despite clearing the ETT and TET exams.

As Twitter’s Mahima Kaul resigns, Samajwadi Party, AAP and other fringe parties demand ‘didi’ does not leave them

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, few weeks after Twitter chief Jack Dorsey had admitted that his employees have a left-leaning bias, Kaul had started deleting her own tweets which exposed her own political bias.

‘India is the prime target of China’s political warfare’: New book on CCP’s functioning lays bare Beijing’s evil strategy against New Delhi

World OpIndia Staff -
Authored by Kerry K. Gershaneck, the book "Political Warfare: Strategies for Combating China’s Plan to Win without Fighting" encapsulates the CCP's nefarious designs against India and other nations

Maha govt angry with celebrities who supported India, to launch investigation against Sachin, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others for tweets

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Apparently, the Maharashtra government believes that showing support to one's own country against a global propaganda is questionable activity and needs an investigation.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand disaster: As arm-chair environmentalists tweet from toolkits to blame dams, here is how the Tehri dam actually averted a greater tragedy

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand govt stopped the outflow of water at the Tehri dam, so that the excess water on Rishiganga river can be accommodated
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

As the Globalist Left attempts to use the ‘farmer protests’ to further its agenda, India and PM Modi receive praise from others in the...

T Waraich -
Prominent conservatives and right-wingers have expressed support for India and PM Modi in wake of the Greta Files leak.
Read more
News Reports

Investigating Super bowl ‘farmer protest’ ad: Greta toolkit, ties to George Soros and a track that glorifies Bhindranwale

K Bhattacharjee -
Social media was abuzz after it was claimed that an ad in support of the protests was aired during the Super Bowl.
Read more
News Reports

187 students and 75 teachers in Malappuram test positive for COVID-19, Kerala now accounts for 55% total active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala government had recently been accused of underreporting the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths related to coronavirus complications
Read more
Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi and Congress launch a campaign to hire paid social media trolls: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Congress plans to recruit 500,000 internet trolls, including 50,000 office bearers through its "social media warrior" campaign
Read more
Politics

As Capt Amarinder Singh extends legal help to Republic Day rioters, Punjab police ‘controls’ protesting teachers with sticks: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors took out a state-level rally against the government for being jobless, despite clearing the ETT and TET exams.
Read more
World

Watch: Pakistanis battle each other for a piece of cake, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi tries to eat a piece with his mask still on

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis are seen falling over each and fighting for a piece of cake in the presence of the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Read more
Social Media

Congress senior leader Kamal Nath follows an Instagram handle called ‘Karonaviral’ and it has nothing to do with ‘corona’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Now with Kamal Nath having followed her on Instagram, considering he follows only 17 people against 2.10 lakh followers he has, one wonders if other Congress leader would now follow suit
Read more
News Reports

‘MSP tha, MSP hai, aur MSP rahega’, PM Modi assures the angry ‘phoophis’ in parliament: Read what he said

OpIndia Staff -
'MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega', PM Modi assured the opposition and the protesting farmer leaders.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 3 kids tortured, mother, tutor killed by ‘amma’ Uma and ‘tailor uncle’ Mohammed Sonu

OpIndia Staff -
The duo, Uma and Mohammed Sonu, have now been arrested by UP Police
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com