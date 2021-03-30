Controversial actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus case. He is reportedly accused of being a member of the Shadab Batata gang.

Ironically, Ajaz Khan had mocked Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami due to the latter’s coverage of the same case. The actor had mocked the journalist for his ‘Drug Do’ clip which had gone viral on the internet.

Ajaz Khan mocked Arnab Goswami

Reportedly, the NCB has also conducted raids at various locations related to the actor. The actor was taken into custody after he returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan. Ajaz Khan has found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier as well. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police in April 2020 for communal remarks he made in a Facebook Live video.

In another shocking video, Ajaz Khan was seen abusing journalists Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma and Sudhir Choudhary and wishing that they had their respective families get infected with coronavirus.

On April 15, 2020, the serial abuser went live on his Facebook account, and in his 8.26 long video, he not only blamed BJP and PM Modi for being biased against the Muslims of the country but hit out at senior journalists like Arnab Goswami, Rajat Sharma and Zee News editor Sudhir Choudhary for being BJP stooges. He tried to provoke the Muslims by saying that their community is being targeted and hexed for every transgression happening anywhere in the country.

He was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs. He later got out on bail. He was arrested in 2016 too for sending lewd and vulgar messages to a hair stylist. In the past, Ajaz Khan has indulged in promoting hate speech through his Facebook account which could disturb the communal harmony in the country.