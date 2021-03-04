Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home News Reports Activist sends legal notice to make amends in NCERT books after RTI reveals no...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Activist sends legal notice to make amends in NCERT books after RTI reveals no evidence of Mughals giving grant for temple repairs

RTI activist says history should be based on facts and not imagination and hence has sought to make amendments to books which claim Mughal rulers like Aurangzeb gave grants for temple repair work.

OpIndia Staff
NCERT says no evidence of Aurangzeb giving grants for repair of temples (image courtesy: tfipost.com)
10

An RTI activist has sent a legal notice to the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) and sought to make amendments in the book after the NCERT said that they had no references to the claims in 12th standard books that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb gave grant for repairs of temples.

As per the reports, RTI activist from Bharatpur Dapinder Singh has sought to make amendments in the books taught to school children as the information mentioned in the book is not based on facts. Singh feels that without any evidence Mughal rulers like Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan are portrayed as great in school history books. History books should be based on facts and if information is put about things there is no evidence for, it distorts history.

In January, an RTI application was made to seek evidence on the claims made on Mughal ruler giving grants for repair work of temples. On page 234 of the history textbook, it says, “All Mughal emperors gave grants to support the building and maintenance of places of worship. Even when temples were destroyed during war, grants were later issued for their repair – as we know from the reigns of Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb.”

NCERT on Aurangzeb

The petitioner had sought two details regarding the claim. First, the source from which NCERT concluded that Mughals had issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war during the regime of Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb, and second, the number of temples repaired by Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan. The reply to both the queries were “The information is not available on the files of the Department”. The reply was furnished by professor Gouri Srivastava, head of the Department of Education in Social Sciences and also the Public Information Officer.

NBT report says that another RTI activist Sanjiv Vakil said that students are taught history based on imagination. “NCERT books are considered benchmark for educational books. They are also used for preparation of civil service and other competitive examinations. The future generation is being pushed into wrong direction and it could lead to disastrous results,” he was quoted saying.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaurangzeb, aurangzeb rti, aurangzeb ncert, aurangzeb gave money for temple repair grant
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Activist sends legal notice to make amends in NCERT books after RTI reveals no evidence of Mughals giving grant for temple repairs

OpIndia Staff -
RTI activist says history should be based on facts and not imagination and hence has sought to make amendments to books which claim Mughal rulers like Aurangzeb gave grants for temple repair work.
News Reports

Congress attacks the Modi government for a reduction in the unemployment rate: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party posted a infographic showing unemployment dropping from 23.53% to 21.73% in one month, and attacked Modi govt for it

Feminism is not un-Islamic: Pakistan’s Aurat Azadi March explains ahead of Women’s Day after the rally was attacked last year

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"We are against all such archaic practices that have been traditionally used to oppress women," said the video posted by Aurat March

‘Was shot at because I carried out Tiranga rally and opposed throwing of beef outside Hindu houses’: RSS activist narrates political violence in West...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In December 2019, RSS activist Bir Bahadur Singh was shot at point-blank range in his back in Kolkata’s Metiabruz area in broad daylight

As Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and others face raid by Income Tax department, ‘liberals’ descend to cry vendetta

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Liberals suffered a meltdown on Twitter after 22 locations linked to director Anurag Kashyap & others were raided by I-T Department

Metro car shed: Maha govt says it is ready to pay for disputed Kanjurmarg land, months after claiming it cost Rs 0

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The disputed Kanjurmarg land, which the Maharashtra government and Aaditya Thackeray boasted of being acquired for free of cost, is currently under litigation.

Recently Popular

News Reports

PM Modi and his mother abused live on air by a caller on a BBC radio show on Sikhs in the UK

OpIndia Staff -
BBC edited the program and the host offered apology after caller abused PM Modi and his mother during a live radio show
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
News Reports

Income Tax raids conducted at around 22 locations linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl in tax evasion case

OpIndia Staff -
Simultaneous raids are being conducted at the homes and linked properties in Mumbai, Pune and some other locations of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and others
Read more
News Reports

Take a shot every time Rahul Gandhi says ‘strategy’ and get drunk before noon: Rahul Gandhi’s bizarre monologue goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi thinks China has a 'vision' of 'modern Silk Road' with a 'nervous system' - we have no idea what he means by that.
Read more
News Reports

As Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and others face raid by Income Tax department, ‘liberals’ descend to cry vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals suffered a meltdown on Twitter after 22 locations linked to director Anurag Kashyap & others were raided by I-T Department
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,187FansLike
521,665FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com