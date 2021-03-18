Thursday, March 18, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi meets kins of BJP workers killed in the state,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi meets kins of BJP workers killed in the state, felicitates by giving them shawls

Before addressing the public rally, which saw a huge turnout, PM Modi honoured relatives of BJP workers, who were killed in political violence unleashed by TMC goons, in Purulia.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi facilitates kins of killed BJP workers in the state ahead of his public rally in Purulia
75

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Purulia, West Bengal on Thursday, met the family of BJP workers who have fallen victim to the political violence in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Purulia, the families and relatives of BJP workers who were killed, ANI reported.

Before addressing the public rally, which saw a huge turnout, PM Modi honoured relatives of BJP workers, who were killed in political violence unleashed by TMC goons in Purulia. Prime Minister facilitated all the families by giving them shawls.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said the BJP government would act against all the culprits responsible for killing innocent lives.

Purulia in West Bengal is not unknown to violence. The district shot to fame after the 1995 mysterious arms drop incident in which unauthorised arms were dropped from an Antonov An-26 aircraft in the fields of the district. It was said to be a conspiracy of the then Congress government at the centre together with RAW and MI5 to overthrow the communist government in West Bengal.

Since then, Purulia has seen a lot of political violence, the spate of which has only increased ever since the BJP has made successful inroads in WB posing a big threat to the incumbent Mamata Banerjee government. From the thirty-two-year-old BJP worker Dulal Kumar, who was found hanging from a high tension electric pole in Purulia in 2018, to the 18-year-old BJP worker named Trilochan Mahato who was found murdered in similar circumstances in Balrampur a week before Dulal Kuma, Purulia has seen a lot of bloodsheds.

However, these spates of political violence in not only confined to this region. Poll-related violence has been an integral part of the state under Mamata Banerjee, especially after the 2019 Lok Sabha, when BJP created history in West Bengal. The saffron made successful inroads by securing 18 out of 42 seats in Mamata’s Bengal. This success did not come easily for the party. Innumerable BJP Karyakarta’s have given their lives to make BJP’s surge possible.

Trinamool Congress goons under Mamata Banerjee’s realm have carried out targeted killings of the ground-level workers, mostly students, teachers, labourers, farmers, agricultural workers and small shopkeepers and this time the brunt of most of the ire was borne by BJP workers in Bengal as they were standing as the biggest threat to Mamata government.

Dozens of BJP workers and leaders have been brutally attacked or killed before and during the election seasons in Bengal. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘He had committed unpardonable mistakes’: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admits Param Bir Singh’s transfer was not a routine one

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was yesterday transferred and posted as DG Home Guard amidst shocking revelations in the Antilia bomb scare
News Reports

Seven unruly passengers deboarded by various airlines for violating COVID-19 protocols

OpIndia Staff -
Airlines de-board passengers following an advisory issued by DGCA which directs to offload any passenger flouting COVID-19 protocols

Bangladesh: Members of hardliner group Hefazat-e-Islami attack Hindus over Facebook post

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Many local Hindus had to flee their homes fearing for life which gave the attackers an opportunity to ransack and loot their homes.

Mamata Says ‘Khela Hobe’, but BJP believes in ‘Vikas Hobe’: PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement politics

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned around the ruling Trinamool Congress' campaign slogan of Khela Hobe to criticise the party’s misrule and politics of appeasement for the last decade.

Allegations of disproportionate assets to physical and mental torture: A brief profile of Mumbai’s new CP Hemant Nagrale

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai's new police chief is a 1987 batch IPS officer and has also served a stint with the CBI.

‘Delhi, Delhi, Billi, Billi’: NDTV’s Ravish Kumar has an extended meltdown as AAP displays its soft-Hindutva politics

Media OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar appears visibly upset that Arvind Kejriwal is not aggressively attacking the Centre

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
News Reports

Odisha government to sell 35,000 acres of land owned by Lord Jagannath Temple, encroachers asked to pay

Anurag -
Odisha government to sell 35,000 acres of land owned by Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,530FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com