Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Purulia, West Bengal on Thursday, met the family of BJP workers who have fallen victim to the political violence in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Purulia, the families and relatives of BJP workers who were killed, ANI reported.

West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Purulia, the families and relatives of BJP workers who were killed. pic.twitter.com/j4dukeSRzi — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

Before addressing the public rally, which saw a huge turnout, PM Modi honoured relatives of BJP workers, who were killed in political violence unleashed by TMC goons in Purulia. Prime Minister facilitated all the families by giving them shawls.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said the BJP government would act against all the culprits responsible for killing innocent lives.

PM Modi honours relatives of BJP workers, who were killed in political violence unleashed by TMC goons, in Purulia…@TajinderBagga @KapilMishra_IND#BJPErOngikarSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/7TDL7gWaBf — Rameshnaidu Nagothu (@RNagothu) March 18, 2021

Purulia in West Bengal is not unknown to violence. The district shot to fame after the 1995 mysterious arms drop incident in which unauthorised arms were dropped from an Antonov An-26 aircraft in the fields of the district. It was said to be a conspiracy of the then Congress government at the centre together with RAW and MI5 to overthrow the communist government in West Bengal.

Since then, Purulia has seen a lot of political violence, the spate of which has only increased ever since the BJP has made successful inroads in WB posing a big threat to the incumbent Mamata Banerjee government. From the thirty-two-year-old BJP worker Dulal Kumar, who was found hanging from a high tension electric pole in Purulia in 2018, to the 18-year-old BJP worker named Trilochan Mahato who was found murdered in similar circumstances in Balrampur a week before Dulal Kuma, Purulia has seen a lot of bloodsheds.

However, these spates of political violence in not only confined to this region. Poll-related violence has been an integral part of the state under Mamata Banerjee, especially after the 2019 Lok Sabha, when BJP created history in West Bengal. The saffron made successful inroads by securing 18 out of 42 seats in Mamata’s Bengal. This success did not come easily for the party. Innumerable BJP Karyakarta’s have given their lives to make BJP’s surge possible.

Trinamool Congress goons under Mamata Banerjee’s realm have carried out targeted killings of the ground-level workers, mostly students, teachers, labourers, farmers, agricultural workers and small shopkeepers and this time the brunt of most of the ire was borne by BJP workers in Bengal as they were standing as the biggest threat to Mamata government.

Dozens of BJP workers and leaders have been brutally attacked or killed before and during the election seasons in Bengal.