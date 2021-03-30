Tuesday, March 30, 2021
‘You do not act against those blocking roads for Namaaz’: Video of Delhi Police putting out Holika Dahan with water goes viral, police deny allegation

A lady can be heard saying that this is the first time she witnessed the Holika Dahan being doused with a water pipe. Another angry voice can be heard saying that the Police does not take any action against people who sit on roads for Namaaz or Shaheen Bagh protests.

A video from Krishna Nagar, Delhi has gone viral on social media where a crowd can be seen alleging that the Delhi Police interrupted a Holika Dahan puja, doused the fire, and arrested two people.

The video was shared by Suresh Chavhanke of Sudharshan News on Twitter. The ladies who had gathered to offer puja seemed visibly upset with the action. A crowd was seen questioning the officers at the location and alleged that the fire was doused by Delhi police officials.

A lady can be heard saying that this is the first time she witnessed the Holika Dahan being doused with a water pipe. Another angry voice can be heard saying that the Police does not take any action against people who sit on roads for Namaaz or Shaheen Bagh protests.

Contesting the claims of Sudarshan TV, DCP Shahdara Delhi issued a clarification on Twitter saying that the police did not douse the Holika and no person was arrested. Calling the allegations false and baseless the Tweet read that they were just following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Delhi government.

However, within two hours of the clarification issued, Sudarshan TV shared another video where Delhi Police can be seen clearly dousing the Holika with a water pipe and a bucket of water.

OpIndia tried reaching the DCP, Shahdara police station for a clarification but was unsuccessful.

With the sudden surge in new Covid-19 cases, the Centre had asked all the states and union territories to consider imposing restrictions and limit public gathering.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had released an order which said, “All authorities concerned will ensure that public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri etc shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/public parks/markets/religious places etc in NCT of Delhi.”

Meenu Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Police also issued a directive that stated, “For Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, no gathering allowed at public places. We appeal to the public to follow COVID-19 directives, not drink and drive, and follow traffic rules. There should not be any traffic violations including no riding without a helmet on Holi.”

