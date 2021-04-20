Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Home News Reports Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for financial package, vaccination...
News Reports
Updated:

Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for financial package, vaccination policy

“On behalf of the vaccine industry in India, I would like to thank and applaud Shri @narendramodi Ji, @nsitharaman Ji, for your decisive policy changes and swift financial aid which will help vaccine production and distribution in India," Poonawalla wrote.

OpIndia Staff
Adar Poonawalla thanks PM Modi, Finance Minister for financial package, vaccination strategy
CEO of SII, Adar Poonawalla lauds PM Modi
1

The CEO of Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing the vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca as Covishield, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their decisive policy changes to help boost Covid-19 vaccine production and distribution in India.

Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank the Modi government for its efforts. He wrote in a tweet, “On behalf of the vaccine industry in India, I would like to thank and applaud Shri @narendramodi Ji, @nsitharaman Ji, for your decisive policy changes and swift financial aid which will help vaccine production and distribution in India.”

The tweet was made hours after the Union finance ministry approved ₹4,567 crores on Monday for Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which produces indigenously developed Covaxin, to boost the capacity of Covid-19 vaccine production in India. The amounts sanctioned are advanced payments for vaccines.

Both Covishield and Covaxin have been extremely crucial to India’s vaccination drive. The two vaccines which were the first to be approved by the government, are being administered in India since early this year. Yesterday, the government had also announced vaccinations for all above 18 years of age.

Last week, Poonawalla, through a tweet, had urged the United States to lift the export ban from critical raw materials essential for the production of vaccines to fight Covid-19.

Finance Minister Sitharaman announces package of Rs 4567 crore to SII & BBL

In a major development boosting the vaccination efforts, the Finance Ministry on Monday approved Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL). The SII has been provided with Rs 3,000 crores while BBL has been approved Rs 1567.50 in order to ramp up the vaccination production in India. 

Vaccination for all above 18 years 

On April 19, the Government of India announced the Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination in which every citizen of India above the age of 18 will be eligible for the vaccine. 

The government said that in phase-3 of the vaccination program, the National Vaccine Strategy aims at liberalized vaccine pricing and scaling up vaccine coverage. It would require vaccine production and its availability to pace up across the country.

The government will provide support for the manufacturers to ramp up the production and will invite new players at the domestic and international level.

One can register for the vaccine with the Arogya Setu app or Co-Win website. As the government is going to allow states and open market sale of the vaccine, more instructions on how you can get the vaccine are expected from the central and state government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSerum Institute of India Ltd, Adar Poonawalla stud farm, vaccines in India
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Make sure migrants do not suffer like they did during 2020 lockdown’: Delhi HC raps Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court slams Arvind Kejriwal and his govt for turning a blind eye towards the plight of migrant workers in Delhi
Opinions

Of Grief and Grievances: Maharashtra suffers as MVA leadership sinks to low-level politics in crisis

Guest Author -
As Maharashtra continued to peak with the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the nation, CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray clearly made his choice to ‘fall’ in the second kind.

Why did 9 anti-Modi parties demand from Election Commission that rallies must be held?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Let us get into the dirt and start pointing fingers, if that is what everyone wants. How did the second wave come to be?

Suar ke bachche BJP, Suar ke bachche CISF: TMC leader Firhad Hakim asks peope to assault BJP workers, threatens CISF

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Firhad Hakim threatened, "Let the elections get over. Then, our CID will take action against the 'progeny of pigs' CISF."

Kejriwal faces flak for planning nothing for migrants while his party gave free food to ‘farmers’

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Netizens were also angry at Kejriwal having funds for arranging food for 'protesting farmers' but having left the migrants in a a limbo.

Covid crisis: Migrant workers cite lack of trust in govt, loss of livelihood as Delhi announces lockdown, exodus begins

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While speaking on the matter, migrant labourers lamented, "We're daily wagers, CM should have given us some time before announcing it. It takes us Rs 200 to reach home, but they're charging Rs 3,000-4,000 now, how will we go home?"

Recently Popular

Opinions

Understanding the hate factory: How Rohan Joshi and his hateful post against Hindus gives us an insight into the ‘liberal’ mind

T Waraich -
Comedian Rohan Joshi tells Bhakts, "I have nothing but contempt for them and nit a shred of empathy" as he mocks Coronavirus deaths
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Remdesivir ruckus: Saket Gokhale brazens his lies by filing complaint against Fadnavis, BJP returns favour. Details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against Saket Gokhale by a BJP member in which the complainant has accused the Congress supporter of lying and waging a war against the state in the midst of a pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi couple abuses cops over masks in viral video, husband blames wife after arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Police have booked and arrested a Delhi couple after the duo misbehaved with the personnel over masks. The video went viral.
Read more
News Reports

250 ventilators sent by central govt lied unutilized in the state of Punjab amid the second wave of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
250 ventilators sent by the central government to Punjab for use in government hospitals were lying unused till late March.
Read more
Opinions

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,676FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com