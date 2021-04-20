The CEO of Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing the vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca as Covishield, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their decisive policy changes to help boost Covid-19 vaccine production and distribution in India.

Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank the Modi government for its efforts. He wrote in a tweet, “On behalf of the vaccine industry in India, I would like to thank and applaud Shri @narendramodi Ji, @nsitharaman Ji, for your decisive policy changes and swift financial aid which will help vaccine production and distribution in India.”

The tweet was made hours after the Union finance ministry approved ₹4,567 crores on Monday for Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which produces indigenously developed Covaxin, to boost the capacity of Covid-19 vaccine production in India. The amounts sanctioned are advanced payments for vaccines.

Both Covishield and Covaxin have been extremely crucial to India’s vaccination drive. The two vaccines which were the first to be approved by the government, are being administered in India since early this year. Yesterday, the government had also announced vaccinations for all above 18 years of age.

Last week, Poonawalla, through a tweet, had urged the United States to lift the export ban from critical raw materials essential for the production of vaccines to fight Covid-19.

Vaccination for all above 18 years

On April 19, the Government of India announced the Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination in which every citizen of India above the age of 18 will be eligible for the vaccine.

The government said that in phase-3 of the vaccination program, the National Vaccine Strategy aims at liberalized vaccine pricing and scaling up vaccine coverage. It would require vaccine production and its availability to pace up across the country.

The government will provide support for the manufacturers to ramp up the production and will invite new players at the domestic and international level.

One can register for the vaccine with the Arogya Setu app or Co-Win website. As the government is going to allow states and open market sale of the vaccine, more instructions on how you can get the vaccine are expected from the central and state government.