Haryana Health Minister accuses Kejriwal-led Delhi Government of ‘looting’ oxygen tanker

"Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad. From now, I've ordered police protection for all tankers," said Anil Vij.

Haryana health minister accuses Delhi govt of looting their oxygen tanker
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (L), Delhi CM Kejriwal (R), images via India TV and TOI
Today, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government, accusing the neighbouring state of “looting” an oxygen tanker that was en route to Faridabad. In order to counter this alleged loot, the Haryana government has ordered police protection for all oxygen tankers.

“We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we’ll complete our needs, then give to others. Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad. From now, I’ve ordered police protection for all tankers,” said Anil Vij.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had expressed concern over Delhi’s limited oxygen supply, saying that, “hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen.”

“Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen,” wrote Kejriwal yesterday.

Delhi is currently undergoing a week-long lockdown which was imposed on Monday, imposed by CM Kejriwal in light of an exponential surge in Coronavirus cases. Just a few days ago, Delhi recorded its highest ever surge of the pandemic yet, with 25,462 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in a day.

