Monday, April 19, 2021
Updated:

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.

Nirwa Mehta
'Comedians' Rohan Joshi and Aditi Mittal
Indian ‘comedians’ like to think too highly of themselves. That because they call themselves ‘comedians’ and hate Modi at the same time, they are somehow speaking the proverbial ‘truth to the power’. This ‘truth to power’ only holds true if the power is Narendra Modi-led Central government because everyone is just praises for Uddhav Thackeray government, where most of these people reside. This, despite a year of absolute mismanagement and all the extortion and bomb planting allegations.

Maybe they’re afraid to speak ‘truth’ to that power because no one wants to wake up with an explosives-laden SUV parked outside by cops themselves. You think that’s being mean? I’m sure the ‘comedians’ can take a joke or two on themselves. Especially since they could also joke about the ‘Bhakts’ who lost their loved ones to COVID.

Rohan Joshi’s Instagram

Having left Twitter, which is more politically aware, Rohan Joshi now spends his time only on Instagram and Facebook to hate on everyone.

But you know why he left Twitter? Well, his old tweet where he wanted entire Sharad Pawar family dead went viral and well, we all know what is happening Maharashtra.

Rohan Joshi’s tweets on Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar is currently head of NCP which is in alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress as Maharashtra state government. Of course, Joshi got scared after his death wish on Pawar clan went viral (who wouldn’t?).

Health is a state subject. While Centre forms policies, the states could make their own policies keeping in mind best for their people. If after a year of COVID if Maharashtra government (and other states government including BJP run states) failed to ramp up facilities, why blame the Hindus who as private citizens donated for temples. Many of them have donated for hospitals and schools as well in their neighbourhoods.

But no, shame the Hindus only for a temple when in just first four years of coming in power, Modi government build 13 new AIIMS. Mandir and hospitals can be build side by side and one need not be sacrificed for the other – how hard is this simple thing to understand? But why let logic and facts come in way of propaganda.

Speaking of logic and facts, here is another ‘comedian’ who has now decided to become a doctor herself.

Aditi Mittal on Instagram (image courtesy @sharanyashetttyy)

Aditi Mittal another ‘comedian’ asked her thousands of followers to share above image which speaks about self-medication of COVID at home which includes steroids. Let it be known that no one here is a doctor and no one should take medicines, especially ones which require prescription, on their own without consulting a physician. And one really shouldn’t be sharing blanket prescriptions like this, especially in a time when the pandemic is out of control.

Let me reiterate, DO NOT SELF MEDICATE. Social media is not a replacement for a doctor with legit degrees.

But why be responsible when you can be an agent of chaos?

And you know what she did when she was called out for being irresponsible? She played victim.

Aditi Mittal brazening it out

Dear Aditi, how did you verify? How did you know this prescription is one size fits all? I am COVID positive and my doctor did not prescribe most of these medicines. Are you still not realising how dangerous this is? Just stop believing you are doing humanity a favour by being a moron.

During the #MeToo movement in India, Mittal was accused by another woman comedian of forcefully kissing her and Joshi was accused of not doing anything when he was made aware of sexual harassment allegations on fellow ‘comedian’. Scratch a ‘feminist comedian’, find a sexual predator.

But this really does not come as a surprise. So-called comedy in India is nothing but propaganda. Joke about Hindus, temple and gau mutra are aplenty but for obvious reasons one can’t joke about things that can get your sar tan se juda. You will also not see them condemning those who are calling out for beheading because the one whose head they demand is a a Hindu. And obviously, Hindus deserve to die for voting for BJP. To ‘teach a lesson’ to ‘fascism enablers’ one must support a mob demanding their beheading.

And one must continue to demonise Hindus even if it is the temples which have actually opened up doors and converted parts of their temple premises into medical facilities for COVID patients.

Temples opening doors for COVID patients

Swaminarayan temples in Gujarat have started COVID facilities with hundreds of beds to help fight the pandemic. But you know who were happy seeing Gujaratis fall dead as ‘revenge’ for 2002 riots? Yes, ‘liberals’ who just hate Modi, just like our ‘comedians’.

You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.

Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

When 'comedians' double up as doctors and believe 'Bhakts' deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta
