After a long legal tussle between the Punjab and UP governments and a Supreme Court order, notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari has finally been shifted to Banda jail in UP. As per a TV9 report, around 200 followers and minions of Ansari may have made Banda their new home to support and ease the gangster’s life in jail.

The district administration has been put on alert after receiving inputs of 200 of Ansari’s henchmen being present in the city. Chitrakoot IG Satyanarayan informed that the administration plans to initiate a verification process of everyone living on rent in the city. The police officials have also notified house owners in the city that it is mandatory to verify the identity of tenants and submit affidavits.

However, Ansari’s supporters claim that people have the right to live anywhere and this should not be a matter of concern for anyone.

Habituated to lavish life, Ansari had refused to eat jail food when he was in Punjab. He received home-cooked meals daily for which his wife was made to reside close to the jail to be able to send food regularly. Mukhtar’s operatives are trying to set a similar arrangement for him in Banda, however, this time the security within and outside the jail premises has been tightened.

As per reports, Ansari had employed sharp shooters too. The police officials have been instructed to keep an eye on criminals who have recently came to Banda jail or the ones who have been recently released. Since Mukhtar Ansari has even won elections while lodged in jail and was running his illegal empire from there, his goons and henchmen are used to organising a secret network and contacts to run Ansari’s work from Banda.

Mukhtar Ansari’s new location:

Ansari has been shifted to barrack 16 in Banda jail under the supervision of 3 security officials and CCTV cameras. No other criminal or any other movement will be allowed in the section. Buildings around the jail will also have security guards to keep a watch on the gangster. Trees in and around the cell complex have been trimmed for security purposes. Reports say that the CCTV feed will also be relayed to Lucknow.

UP government’s crackdown on Mukhtar Ansari

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari had been booked by Ghazipur police under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The UP government has been demolishing multiple illegal properties of Ansari spread across the state and had also cracked down on Ansari’s aides and associates, as well as his illegal businesses. Ansari, the descendant of a politically powerful family linked with Congress leaders and has been a mafia don and MLA for several consecutive terms.