Thursday, April 8, 2021
Home News Reports Mukhtar Ansari's goons and sharpshooters used to live near Banda jail, police on alert...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mukhtar Ansari’s goons and sharpshooters used to live near Banda jail, police on alert as the mafia don is shifted back

As per reports, Ansari had employed sharpshooters too. The police officials have been instructed to keep an eye on criminals who have recently come to Banda jail or the ones who have been recently released.

OpIndia Staff
Mukhtar Ansari's goons swarming Banda town, says report
Gangster Mukhtar Ansari being taken to Banda jail, image via IndiaTV News
22

After a long legal tussle between the Punjab and UP governments and a Supreme Court order, notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari has finally been shifted to Banda jail in UP. As per a TV9 report, around 200 followers and minions of Ansari may have made Banda their new home to support and ease the gangster’s life in jail. 

The district administration has been put on alert after receiving inputs of 200 of Ansari’s henchmen being present in the city. Chitrakoot IG Satyanarayan informed that the administration plans to initiate a verification process of everyone living on rent in the city. The police officials have also notified house owners in the city that it is mandatory to verify the identity of tenants and submit affidavits.

However, Ansari’s supporters claim that people have the right to live anywhere and this should not be a matter of concern for anyone. 

Habituated to lavish life, Ansari had refused to eat jail food when he was in Punjab. He received home-cooked meals daily for which his wife was made to reside close to the jail to be able to send food regularly. Mukhtar’s operatives are trying to set a similar arrangement for him in Banda, however, this time the security within and outside the jail premises has been tightened.

As per reports, Ansari had employed sharp shooters too. The police officials have been instructed to keep an eye on criminals who have recently came to Banda jail or the ones who have been recently released. Since Mukhtar Ansari has even won elections while lodged in jail and was running his illegal empire from there, his goons and henchmen are used to organising a secret network and contacts to run Ansari’s work from Banda.

Mukhtar Ansari’s new location:

Ansari has been shifted to barrack 16 in Banda jail under the supervision of 3 security officials and CCTV cameras. No other criminal or any other movement will be allowed in the section. Buildings around the jail will also have security guards to keep a watch on the gangster. Trees in and around the cell complex have been trimmed for security purposes. Reports say that the CCTV feed will also be relayed to Lucknow.

UP government’s crackdown on Mukhtar Ansari

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari had been booked by Ghazipur police under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The UP government has been demolishing multiple illegal properties of Ansari spread across the state and had also cracked down on Ansari’s aides and associates, as well as his illegal businesses. Ansari, the descendant of a politically powerful family linked with Congress leaders and has been a mafia don and MLA for several consecutive terms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBanda jail Mukhtar Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari UP, UP police Mukhtar Ansari
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Allegations of sexual assault levelled against several activists leading the farmer protests: Here is what we know so far

Anurag -
Several woman have come forward accusing four farmer protest activists of sexual assault and other serious charges
News Reports

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh attacked in north Bengal, his car damaged by bombs and bricks thrown allegedly by TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
Workers returning from a rally by CM Mamata Banerjee surrounded the convoy of Dilip Ghosh and attacked it in Cooch Behar

Sachin Vaze writes an explosive letter to NIA court about extortion bids by Maharashtra ministers: Read the FULL text of the letter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has alleged in his letter that Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab had asked him to extort money

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion

Ayodhya title suit litigant says only Rs 20 lakh collected in 16 months for mosque construction, questions competence of waqf board appointed trust

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Iqbal Ansari alleges that the IICF Trust has managed to collect only 20 lakhs rupees so far to aid in the construction of the mosque

Sachin Vaze’s reinstatement was insisted by Param Bir Singh, despite objection by joint CP. Read details of police report to Maha govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Current Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale has submitted a report on Sachin Vaze's reinstatement and 9-month tenure in CIU to Maha government.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
Read more
World

‘What the hell’: Jordan Peterson expresses shock after discovering his ideas are part of Marvel villain’s philosophy in Captain America comics

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan Peterson has discovered that a Captain America comic portrays his ideas as part of the philosophy of villain Red Skull.
Read more
News Reports

Video of Sadhguru saying Yashoda became Lord Krishna’s ‘lover’ goes viral, Isha Foundation offers explanation: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru said in the video that after Krishna had grown up, his foster mother Yashoda had become her lover and a Gopi
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze writes an explosive letter to NIA court about extortion bids by Maharashtra ministers: Read the FULL text of the letter

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has alleged in his letter that Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab had asked him to extort money
Read more
News Reports

Writer from Assam arrested for Facebook post insulting Jawans who laid their lives down in Sukma: Here is what she had said

OpIndia Staff -
Sikha Sarma was arrested in Guwahati on charges of sedition for her offensive Facebook post after the dastardly Sukma attack
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,762FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com