Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Home News Reports Mumbai police initiate process to dismiss tainted cop Sachin Vaze without conducting departmental probe:...
News Reports
Updated:

Mumbai police initiate process to dismiss tainted cop Sachin Vaze without conducting departmental probe: Report

The process of dismissal has been initiated under Article 311 of the Constitution, which enables the competent authority to dismiss the erring officer in larger interest without conducting a departmental enquiry

OpIndia Staff
UAPA invoked against Sachin Vaze
51

Troubles for suspended ASI Sachin Vaze only seems to be mounting. Mumbai Police has initiated the process of dismissing from service suspended cop Sachin Vaze, arrested by the NIA in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

According to reports, the process of dismissal has been initiated under Article 311 of the Constitution, which enables the competent authority to dismiss the erring officer in larger interest without conducting a departmental enquiry.

In the normal course, the competent authority has to hold a departmental inquiry and get charges proved before dismissing an officer. But in some cases, this condition can be waived. In order to do so, the city police will invoke Article 311 of the Constitution, which deals with the dismissal, removal or reduction of the rank of those employed in civil capacities under a state or Union.

“We have received the report from NIA on Vaze’s role and invoking of UAPA. Vaze was involved in anti-national activities (planting explosives), which is enough material to proceed for dismissal. We have started the process and are taking legal opinion”, said an IPS officer, adding that Vaze’s past including his involvement in the custodial death of 2002 blast accused Khwaja Yunus and suspension of 17 years will also be taken into account.

The decision of Vaze’s dismissal was taken following a report submitted by NIA on his involvement in planting the gelatin sticks in the SUV found outside Mukesh Abani’s residence.

Besides, the report from NIA, the Mumbai police had written to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and sought documents pertaining to the case. It also procured a copy of the FIR registered in connection with Hiran’s murder and the statement of the businessman’s wife in which she raised suspicion over Vaze’s role in his death.

After receiving all the documents, the special branch recently initiated the process to dismissing Sachin Vaze from service under Article 311 of the Constitution. Based on the documents received from the ATS and the NIA, the Mumbai police special branch will send a proposal to the government to dismiss Sachin Vaze from service and a decision will be taken accordingly.

Prior to this, Sachin Vaze’s close aide API Riyazuddin Qazi was suspended from service on Monday after he was arrested by the NIA in connection with the investigation into the Antilia Bomb Scare case. The suspension was reportedly issued by DCP (Local Arms) on Monday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Constant ‘beheading’ threats by Islamists: Hindus come out in large numbers to support Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, demand security for him

Jhankar Mohta -
Enraged by the Muslim politicians and religious groups openly issuing death threats, Hindus come together to support Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.
Opinions

Here’s why lockdown is no longer an option and imposing another at this point makes no sense at all

K Bhattacharjee -
Not imposing a lockdown may be a bad choice but imposing it to combat Covid-19 will prove to be infinitely worse.

Japan to release treated water from Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean: USA, IAEA support, China condemns

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Japan has long delayed the decision to dispose of the wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant over criticisms and safety concerns.

The direct fall-out of not implementing farm laws: Punjab Farmers say Arhtiyas asking for signed blank cheques for helping in crop procurement

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Farmers across Punjab are being told by their arhtiyas to furnish "signed blank cheques" if they want to get their produce auctioned in the mandis

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

News Reports Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot

Uttar Pradesh: Gyanvapi mosque management committee seeks a stay on ASI survey, Sunni board supports them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Gyanvapi mosque management committee had filed an urgent petition in Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
Read more
Opinions

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.
Read more
News Reports

India has to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, or it will be turned into an Islamic nation by 2030: Kerala MLA

OpIndia Staff -
"Can we let this nation (go) to any particular community? This needs to be discussed. Somebody has to speak up," PC George emphasised.
Read more
News Reports

Shops burnt, stones pelted on police in Baran, Rajasthan after 3 Muslim men stabbed one Kamal Singh: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Shops burnt, police personnel injured, stone pelting, fire department vehicles attacked in Chhabra, Rajasthan.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,799FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com