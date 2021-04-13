Troubles for suspended ASI Sachin Vaze only seems to be mounting. Mumbai Police has initiated the process of dismissing from service suspended cop Sachin Vaze, arrested by the NIA in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

According to reports, the process of dismissal has been initiated under Article 311 of the Constitution, which enables the competent authority to dismiss the erring officer in larger interest without conducting a departmental enquiry.

In the normal course, the competent authority has to hold a departmental inquiry and get charges proved before dismissing an officer. But in some cases, this condition can be waived. In order to do so, the city police will invoke Article 311 of the Constitution, which deals with the dismissal, removal or reduction of the rank of those employed in civil capacities under a state or Union.

“We have received the report from NIA on Vaze’s role and invoking of UAPA. Vaze was involved in anti-national activities (planting explosives), which is enough material to proceed for dismissal. We have started the process and are taking legal opinion”, said an IPS officer, adding that Vaze’s past including his involvement in the custodial death of 2002 blast accused Khwaja Yunus and suspension of 17 years will also be taken into account.

The decision of Vaze’s dismissal was taken following a report submitted by NIA on his involvement in planting the gelatin sticks in the SUV found outside Mukesh Abani’s residence.

Besides, the report from NIA, the Mumbai police had written to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and sought documents pertaining to the case. It also procured a copy of the FIR registered in connection with Hiran’s murder and the statement of the businessman’s wife in which she raised suspicion over Vaze’s role in his death.

After receiving all the documents, the special branch recently initiated the process to dismissing Sachin Vaze from service under Article 311 of the Constitution. Based on the documents received from the ATS and the NIA, the Mumbai police special branch will send a proposal to the government to dismiss Sachin Vaze from service and a decision will be taken accordingly.

Prior to this, Sachin Vaze’s close aide API Riyazuddin Qazi was suspended from service on Monday after he was arrested by the NIA in connection with the investigation into the Antilia Bomb Scare case. The suspension was reportedly issued by DCP (Local Arms) on Monday.