The Punjab and Haryana High Court has recently dismissed a woman’s plea seeking action against “Prince Harry Middleton, son of Prince Charles Middleton, resident of the United Kingdom” for not marrying her, after allegedly promising to marry.

The petitioner is a lawyer named Palwinder Kaur, who had appeared for the case herself.

The petitioner also requested to issue an arrest warrant against Prince Harry at the earliest to ensure no further delay in the marriage, as reported by Live Law.

Punjab and Haryana High Court has heard a plea seeking legal action against Prince Harry for not fulfilling an alleged promise to marry the Petitioner. The plea also sought for arrest warrants to be issued so that no further delay would occur in the marriage. #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/RycadP4iUj — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 13, 2021

‘Prince Harry Middleton’ promised marriage via email

Interestingly, the woman also produced some emails exchanged with one so-called “Prince Harry Middleton”, in which the person sending the email had stated that he promises to marry her soon.

In a reply to the Court’s query on whether the petitioner has travelled to the United Kingdom, it was revealed that the woman was in touch with the alleged “Prince Harry” only through social media and had even sent messages to “Prince Charles” that his son is engaged to her.

After hearing the petitioner in person, The Court dismissed the petition as nothing, but a daydreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan dismissed the petition and observed, “It is well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter etc. and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this Court. There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a cyber cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself”.

It is notable here that there is no “Prince Harry Middleton”. Middleton is the maiden surname of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the wife of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is married to Meghan Markle.