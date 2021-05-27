Thursday, May 27, 2021
Home News Reports Google's Corporate Communications Director shares derogatory posts against PM Modi. Not the first 'big-tech'...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Google’s Corporate Communications Director shares derogatory posts against PM Modi. Not the first ‘big-tech’ employee to do so. Read details

Handa's timeline on social media is not about being opposed to policies of the current government or voicing dissenting opinions. The shares are more about displaying a visceral hatred against PM Modi and the BJP, often in a derogatory manner.

OpIndia Staff
Google India's communications director shares derogatory posts against PM Modi
Google India's Meenu Handa shared derogatory posts against PM Modi (Source: Facebook)
573

On May 27, screenshots of a post made by Meenu Handa, reportedly a Corporate Communication Director at Google, started to make rounds on social media platforms.

In the said post, she had shared a derogatory artwork against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, “Always in awe! How do they think of these things, so creative,” with a wink emoji.

The said post was originally created by Allen Shaw, who had targeted PM Modi over the new IT ministry guidelines for social media giants claiming to be ‘intermediaries’, “India’s new social media rules. Dear Government, please do not confuse a public toilet with your throne.”

Original post by Allen Shaw. Source: Facebook

As the post started to make rounds on social media, Meenu Handa locked her account on Twitter. However, we managed to scan her profile and found several posts displaying blatant hatred against PM Modi and the current union government. It has to be noted that she had retweeted posts from serial fake-news peddlers like Prashant Bhushan and Kunal Kamra, liberal ‘journalists’ like Shekhar Gupta, and Congress party office bearers like Srivatsa YB and Gaurav Pandhi.

Post of Modi-hater Prashant Bhushan RTed by Meenu Handa. Source: Twitter
Another misleading post shared by Meenu Source: Twitter
Another post blaming PM Modi for the surge in Covid cases. Source: Twitter
Meenu expressing happiness over report suggesting PM Modi’s popularity is declining. Source: Twitter
Another misleading report shared by Meenu about Centra Vista project. Source: Twitter
Misleading The Print’s report about Covid situation in India. Source: Twitter
A post by Congress’s Srivatsa. Source: Twitter
A post by Congress’s Gaurab Pandhi comparing PM Singh and PM Modi. Source: Twitter
A post RTed by Meenu showing Republic’s Arnab Goswami as a dog. Source: Twitter

Handa’s timeline on social media is not about being opposed to policies of the current government or voicing dissenting opinion. The shares are more about displaying a visceral hatred against PM Modi, often in a derogatory manner.

Most recently, she also retweeted a link shared by Rana Ayyub, the so-called journalist who has been running propaganda against PM Modi since the time when he was CM. The post was linked to an article written by Umar Khalid, who is currently lodged in jail for his alleged role in the anti-Hindu riots of Delhi in February 2020. The article talks about the “struggles” Khalid is going through in jail and tries to whitewash his wrongdoings.

Meenu RTed a post by Rana Ayyub with a link to an article written by terror-accused Umar Khalid. Source: Twitter

Other politically biased tech company bigwigs

This is not the first time large tech corporations have appointed individuals with blatant and glaring political bias on decision-making posts. In 2018, it came to notice that Twitter India’s policy head Mahima Kaul had made several derogatory posts against Prime Minister Modi in the past. When the screenshots of her old posts started to make rounds on social media, she deleted them.

In June 2020, Siddharth Mazumdar was appointed by Facebook as policy head. Mazumdar’s Twitter account NyaySahay was filled with hate posts against PM Modi. He had mocked and abused PM Modi repeatedly and even commented under union ministers’ posts in very derogatory language.

In August 2020, it was revealed that one of Facebook’s officials, identified as Vijaya Moorthy, is a Modi-hater and a dedicated follower of the Congress Party. On her LinkedIn profile, she mentioned her job as Policy manager for Facebook India. Also, Ankhi Das, former Public Policy Director, Facebook India, who was termed as BJP agent by opposition leaders, had expressed her open admiration for TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgoogle modi hate, anti-modi twitter, twitter Facebook ban
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Six-year-old Khushboo greets Yogi Adityanath with flowers and Radha-Krishna idol, CM gives his blessings

OpIndia Staff -
The video of Yogi Adityanath interacting with a little girl in Kushinagar went viral on social media.
Crime

Mob ‘justice’ in Rajasthan: Tyre shop owner Sattar Khan and Azaad arrested after they assault two on suspicion of theft

OpIndia Staff -
Irrespective of the communal narratives that are invariably woven, by the gang of liberals and leftist media around such incidents of mob assault, especially if the victims belong to the Muslim community, these incidents are quite common.

Twitter asks for another 3 months to comply with new IT guidelines, cites its usual ‘freedom of expression’ rhetoric while controlling the same

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter is yet to adapt to the new IT guidelines that came into effect from May 25 after a time period of 3 months was already given to social media companies. Instead, it has issued a statement that it 'wants' to abide by Indian laws but needs more time.

Arvind Kejriwal bats for Pfizer even as the company wants protection from being sued if vaccines give adverse effects

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
So far, the government has not given such protection from liability to any of the three vaccines currently approved for use in India - Covishield, Covaxin, or Sputnik V.

The irresponsible, vacuous arguments surrounding the vaccination process and the malicious intent behind it

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
The most disgusting sight I have seen on the news recently is the politicians from the opposition making statements opposing the two vaccines, made in India.

Buying vaccines internationally is not like buying ‘off the shelf’ items, Govt talking with foreign vaccine makers: GOI clears vaccine myths

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In spite of full knowledge of the facts on vaccine supply, some leaders appear on TV daily and create panic among the people, said GOI

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
News Reports

Old video showing rapper MC Kode insulting Hinduism goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The video uploaded on YouTube on 12 June 2016 shows MC Kode or Aditya Tiwari insulting the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the cow
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
548,845FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com