On May 27, screenshots of a post made by Meenu Handa, reportedly a Corporate Communication Director at Google, started to make rounds on social media platforms.

In the said post, she had shared a derogatory artwork against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, “Always in awe! How do they think of these things, so creative,” with a wink emoji.

Meenu Handa is a Corporate Communications Director at Google. Google Does communication on this level! @GoogleIndia pic.twitter.com/l12SIcPQsg — Modi Bharosa (@ModiBharosa) May 27, 2021

The said post was originally created by Allen Shaw, who had targeted PM Modi over the new IT ministry guidelines for social media giants claiming to be ‘intermediaries’, “India’s new social media rules. Dear Government, please do not confuse a public toilet with your throne.”

Original post by Allen Shaw. Source: Facebook

As the post started to make rounds on social media, Meenu Handa locked her account on Twitter. However, we managed to scan her profile and found several posts displaying blatant hatred against PM Modi and the current union government. It has to be noted that she had retweeted posts from serial fake-news peddlers like Prashant Bhushan and Kunal Kamra, liberal ‘journalists’ like Shekhar Gupta, and Congress party office bearers like Srivatsa YB and Gaurav Pandhi.

Post of Modi-hater Prashant Bhushan RTed by Meenu Handa. Source: Twitter

Another misleading post shared by Meenu Source: Twitter

Another post blaming PM Modi for the surge in Covid cases. Source: Twitter

Meenu expressing happiness over report suggesting PM Modi’s popularity is declining. Source: Twitter

Another misleading report shared by Meenu about Centra Vista project. Source: Twitter

Misleading The Print’s report about Covid situation in India. Source: Twitter

A post by Congress’s Srivatsa. Source: Twitter

A post by Congress’s Gaurab Pandhi comparing PM Singh and PM Modi. Source: Twitter

A post RTed by Meenu showing Republic’s Arnab Goswami as a dog. Source: Twitter

Handa’s timeline on social media is not about being opposed to policies of the current government or voicing dissenting opinion. The shares are more about displaying a visceral hatred against PM Modi, often in a derogatory manner.

Most recently, she also retweeted a link shared by Rana Ayyub, the so-called journalist who has been running propaganda against PM Modi since the time when he was CM. The post was linked to an article written by Umar Khalid, who is currently lodged in jail for his alleged role in the anti-Hindu riots of Delhi in February 2020. The article talks about the “struggles” Khalid is going through in jail and tries to whitewash his wrongdoings.

Meenu RTed a post by Rana Ayyub with a link to an article written by terror-accused Umar Khalid. Source: Twitter

Other politically biased tech company bigwigs

This is not the first time large tech corporations have appointed individuals with blatant and glaring political bias on decision-making posts. In 2018, it came to notice that Twitter India’s policy head Mahima Kaul had made several derogatory posts against Prime Minister Modi in the past. When the screenshots of her old posts started to make rounds on social media, she deleted them.

In June 2020, Siddharth Mazumdar was appointed by Facebook as policy head. Mazumdar’s Twitter account NyaySahay was filled with hate posts against PM Modi. He had mocked and abused PM Modi repeatedly and even commented under union ministers’ posts in very derogatory language.

In August 2020, it was revealed that one of Facebook’s officials, identified as Vijaya Moorthy, is a Modi-hater and a dedicated follower of the Congress Party. On her LinkedIn profile, she mentioned her job as Policy manager for Facebook India. Also, Ankhi Das, former Public Policy Director, Facebook India, who was termed as BJP agent by opposition leaders, had expressed her open admiration for TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party.