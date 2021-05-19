Who drafted the Congress toolkit? Here is what we know

After threatening to file an FIR against BJP leaders for allegedly floating an AICC toolkit document on social media, links of the document creator to Congress have emerged.
Twitter user and consultant Ankur Singh has shared an image highlighting the source of the document which is said to be created by one Saumya Varma.
Congress called Toolkit Expose Fake, work of BJP.— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 19, 2021
But the Toolkit Creator has clear links with Congress.
Congress is completely exposed on how they were playing filthy politcs during a Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/IKxkpOuV8c
Who is Saumya Varma?
Saumya Varma’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she is a policy and political research consultant working with the office of Rajeev Gowda, the Chairman of All India Congress Committee since April 2017.
She has been working in Congress leader Rajeev Gowda’s office since August 2017.
She is a graduate of St Stephen’s College, Delhi and pursued her Masters in Modern History in Jawaharlal Nehru University.
As per a 2019 report published in ThePrint, Varma was also a part of the 19- member Congress committee who was responsible for drafting INC’s 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto. Prior to joining Congress for the manifesto, she was teaching undergraduate students at Ashoka University and also preparing for UPSC. She worked with Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid “on issues of environment, internal security and institutional reforms.”
Varma along with the other members can be seen in the team picture with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
In March 2019, Varma had given an interview to The Times of India talking about the listening exercise undertaken by Gowda, who was the convenor of the Congress’s manifesto committee to draft the manifesto.
Saumya who goes by the name Varmacular on Twitter with “Parliament Buff” as her profile description has been vocal about registering her support to the farmer’s protest and the Hathras case.
Congress Toolkit
On Tuesday, a leaked document showed an elaborate point-to-point instruction on how to create a narrative on social media as well as international media platforms. The toolkit included usage of certain words like “Modi Variant” (for COVID second wave), “Kumbh superspreader” and also discrediting PM CARES Fund and other initiatives by PM Modi for curbing the pandemic.