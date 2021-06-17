As per reports, on June 14, a 30-year-old Hindu girl has filed a complaint against one Murtaza alias Mrityunjay, son of Abrar Hussain, resident of village Mohanpur, Kundarki district Moradabad for blackmailing, forced conversion and rape.

Bisrakh police of Greater Noida has filed a case under Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, against him. Murtaza presented himself as ‘Mrityunjay’ to lure the woman who is a resident of Delhi, as per the complaint. It has been alleged that he blackmailed her using obscene videos and forcefully made physical relationships. The accused has been arrested at Noida.

Pretended to be Hindu man named Mrityunjay: Victim

The victim has stated that she used to work in a private pharmaceutical company in Greater Noida when she came in contact with a boy in the office. Everyone knew him as Mrityunjay Kumar. The accused also introduced himself as Mrityunjay to the victim. They slowly became friends and got into a relationship. Later he proposed to her for marriage which she accepted, and they started a live-in relationship.

The victim told in her statement that Murtaza often chanted Jai Shri Ram and left no room for any doubt. One day, when she was searching for some of her papers, she noticed an Aadhar card with Mrityunjay’s photo, but the name was mentioned as Murtaza. When she questioned the accused, he revealed his true identity as a Muslim. She also learned that he was already married.

‘Have sex with me, or else I will leak your nude photos and videos.

The victim further stated that when she confronted Murtaza, he said, “It does not matter who I am, you have to stay here with me.” The victim tried to leave the house and to stop her, he showed the victim nude photos and videos on his mobile. He threatened her and said, “Whenever I want you will have sex with me. Otherwise, I will put all these photos and videos on social media, and you will not be able to show your face to anyone.”

Murtaza allegedly took money from her

In her complaint, she claimed that in October 2019, Murtaza’s family came and asked her to convert to Islam, to which she refused. They again forced her to convert in 2020, and when she refused, Murtaza said, “If you do not convert to Islam, I will leak your nude photos and videos.”

Reports suggest that he also took Rs.2.5 lakh from her. Last year she had also filed a complaint with the police, but he was released on bail. When she complained to his family, they allegedly asked her to become his mistress and convert to Islam if she wanted to live.

Statement by the police

Vrinda Shukla, DSP Women and Child Protection, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said in a statement that on June 14, a woman filed a complaint against a man identified as Murtaza for rape and forceful conversion.

लिव-इन रिलेशनश‍िप में रह रही महिला द्वारा अभियुक्त मुर्तजा पर दुष्कर्म व धर्म परिवर्तन कराने के दबाव को लेकर थाना बिसरख पर FIR पंजीकृत करायी गयी थी जिसमें अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है। प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में डीसीपी महिला एवं बाल सुरक्षा द्वारा दी गयी बाइट।@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/drGlMbKuaR — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 16, 2021

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused and the victim were living in a live-in relationship for some time. When the victim asked him to marry her, he asked her to convert. After registering FIR, the accused was arrested and sent to jail on June 15,” DSP added.

Increasing cases of Grooming Jihad

In the past few years, cases related to Grooming Jihad have increased exponentially across the country. While liberal media and so-called intellectuals deny the existence of Grooming Jihad or Love Jihad, several gruesome cases have come to light in recent times. In May, it was reported that a father of 7 children Abid posed as ‘Inspector Aditya’. He blackmailed and married a Hindu woman and forcefully converted her to Islam. In another incident, Shahenshah Khan had posed as a Brahmin to marry a Hindu woman in Uttar Pradesh and later assaults her after his identity was revealed.