On his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 27), urged the citizens of India to shed vaccine hesitancy and get inoculated against Covid-19. PM Modi gave example’s of his mother and himself to counsel them to shun the fear surrounding the Covid vaccine.

He spoke to people from Dulariya village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh and encouraged them to get jabbed against the deadly virus as soon as possible.

When villagers informed him about rumours surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine, Modi said: “I have taken both doses. My mother is almost a hundred years old, she has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines.”

PM Modi urges citizens to have confidence in science, scientists and shed vaccine hesitancy

Underlining the remarkable work the Indian scientists have done by developing indigenous vaccines in record time, Modi asked people to not fall for rumours and get vaccinated while informing others too about it.

Do you know how hard our scientists have worked to develop the vaccine? Eminent scientists worked round the clock, so we must have confidence in science, scientists & explain to rumour mongers that so many people have taken vaccine & nothing wrong has happened: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/oL76GpRbpl — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

“Do you know how hard our scientists have worked to develop the vaccines? Eminent scientists have worked round the clock, so we must have confidence in science and our scientists and explain to rumour mongers that so many people have taken the vaccine and nothing untoward has happened with them”, explained Modi.

“Those who are spreading rumours on vaccines, let them be. We all will do our work and ensure people around us get vaccinated. The threat of Covid remains and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow Covid-19 protocols.”

‘Please get rid of fear’, PM Modi assures people that Covid vaccines are absolutely safe on Mann Ki Baat

While speaking to one Rajesh from Dulariya village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures him that the made in India Covid vaccines are absolutely safe. “Please get rid of fear. Sometimes people may get a fever but it is very mild and lasts only for a few hours. Avoiding the Covid-19 vaccine can be very dangerous. You’re not only putting yourself at risk but also your family and the entire village,” he said.

Please get rid of fear. Sometimes people may get a fever but it is very mild & lasts only for a few hours. Avoiding (#COVID19) vaccine can be very dangerous. You’re not only putting yourself at risk but also your family & the entire village: PM Modi during #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/i7AjW3YgEZ — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

The prime minister asked the people of Dulariya village to involve women in combating vaccine hesitancy and inform him once they had taken the jab.

Modi cited the example of Weyan village in Bandipora district, Kashmir and three villages in Nagaland, where all the people above the age of 18 years have been jabbed against the deadly virus. He said that the people of Weyan village set themselves a target of 100 per cent vaccines and also achieved it. The Prime Minister said that the only way to dispel the rumours against Covid vaccines is convincing others by getting yourself vaccinated.

PM lauds new phase of inoculation drive

The Prime Minister hailed the feat of administering over 86 lakh vaccine doses in a single day on June 21 at the start of the new phase of inoculation under which all adults are being given free jabs by the central government.

While counselling another person named Kishori Lal Dhurve from the same village in Madhya Pradesh, Modi explained that if someone tells them that corona is gone, they should not fall for the notion. Moreover, referring to the mutants of the pathogen, the PM added that the viral ailment is a “master of disguise” which surfaces in myriad new forms and to protect oneself from it.

“People have two ways. One is adhering to the protocol for corona like wearing a mask, frequently washing hands with soap, maintaining social distancing. The other way is, along with all this, getting vaccinated. This too is a good safety shield, he said.

Villagers in MP get vaccinated after chatting with PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Interestingly, after speaking to PM Modi, many people of Dulariya village in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, got themselves jabbed against the deadly virus. Rajesh Hirave, one of those who had a chat with the PM on the Mann ki Baat programme which was aired on Sunday, told PTI “After talking to the prime minister on Friday, I along with my family members got the vaccine shot for prevention from the coronavirus infection on Saturday”.

“I encouraged others also, following which 127 people from the village got vaccinated,” Rajesh added.

60-year-old village resident Kishorilal Dhurve, also got vaccinated after speaking to PM Modi.

“My father has got vaccinated and is now encouraging others to get the vaccine jab,” Dhurve’s son Ravindra said.

How the leftist lobby and the opposition worked round the clock to spread ‘vaccine hesitancy’

While the central government is doing its best to inoculate the citizens of India against the deadly pathogen, there is this set of usual left-liberals, the Congress ecosystem, and other Opposition parties who have spared no effort in spreading anti-vaccine propaganda.

It is indeed tragic that this vicious lobby, in their hate for the Prime Minister, has gone out of their way to derail the ongoing vaccination drive.

Prominent political leaders, businessmen, lawyers, and journalists led a nefarious online campaign to create panic and cast aspersions about the efficacy of the Coronavirus vaccine. While some opposed vaccination programme to turn around their political fortunes, others targetted the vaccine manufacturers in a bid to demoralise them.

OpIndia in its report dated May 1st, 2021, listed names of 10 ‘covidiots’ who had mocked India’s vaccination drive.

India surpasses USA in total number of vaccine shots administered

However, this left-liberal lobby would not be too pleased to know that India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 32.36 crores to become the first country to inoculate so many people till now. In another remarkable vaccine milestone, India has overtaken the USA in the number of COVID vaccination doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.