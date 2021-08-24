On August 24, banned Khalistani organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) issued a video in which their mascot Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announced that his organization would seek help from the Taliban to “liberate Punjab” from India.

In the video, Pannu claimed that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is a “message” for India that the public’s “fight for freedom” continues till they get freedom from the rulers. He further added that Sikhs are trying to free Punjab from India since 1984.

Pannu said that his organization would hold referendum voting alongside Punjab’s Assembly Elections in 2022. He added that if the Government of India tried to stop the voting for the referendum, the “fall of Delhi is inevitable”.

Throughout the video, sounds of thunder and lightning could be heard in the background. Pannu tried his best to make the threats sound serious by adding the sound of thunder and lightning in the background, with occasional lightning flashes on the screen, added with some tacky editing.

Recently, SFJ had announced a cash reward for anyone who stops PM Modi, Chief Ministers and other leaders from hosting National Flag on Independence Day. He had announced a similar cash reward in January for those who raise Khalistani Flag on Republic Day. However, this time his “ambitious” plans did not work out, and Independence Day celebrations went smooth without any notable incident.

SFJ would seek help from the Taliban, says Pannu

Pannu asked Sikhs to be “prepared to fight against the government just like the Taliban”. He said SFJ is seeking a “peaceful solution” to the “conflicting” Punjab and would hold Referendum voting alongside Assembly elections.

Screenshot from Pannu’s video showing Talibani leader in the background. (Source: youtube)

He added, “You are spreading a message in the world that the Taliban is atrocious. But the biggest terrorism done against Sikhs is by India.” He further said, “If EU, UK, US recognized Taliban, SFJ would approach them for support Khalistan referendum. Either by votes or by the military. SFJ believes in Kesri, Khanda, Khalistan, Tukde Tukde Kar Deyange Hindustan’.”

SFJ also issued a letter congratulating the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. It read, “Once key Western powers recognize Taliban regime, the secessionist group will approach Taliban to enrol their support for the establishment of Khalistan through Referendum.”

Interestingly, Pannu forgot to mention that Sikhs are leaving Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country out of fear that they would get persecuted for their religion. On Tuesday, Sikhs also brought three hand-written Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Afghanistan to India to ensure their safety.

SFJ also launched a website for the same that has been banned by the Indian authorities. SFJ claimed that it would hold voting for the referendum in different countries before Punjab. In October, the same would take place in Switzerland, followed by Canada and other locations.

SJF’s history of venomous videos against India

This is not the first time SFJ has released such videos against India. In the past, SFJ released several videos asking Sikh youth to join the Khalistan movement. Before Republic Day, SFJ released a video in which they announced a cash reward for anyone who hoists the flag on Red Fort on Republic Day. He also announced support for farmer protests and claimed to send money for their support.