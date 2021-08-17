Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram in a tweet suggested that the Taliban might have recruited some of its members from the Indian state of Kerala.

Tharoor quoting a video showing two “emotional” Talibanis converse in Malayalam (as claimed by him) said, “It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here — one who says “samsarikkette” around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!”

Unsurprisingly, the netizens have descended on Tharoor’s Tweet slamming him of boasting about this ‘unworthy achievement.’

While one user recommended using the term ‘Maliban’ for them, one other questioned if he was proud of these Talibanis.

Another netizen mocked Tharoor and the Congress party saying, “Congratulations for sending your karyakartas.’

Some even said the video does not have any Malayali words and that Tharoor should not spread false news in the garb of distasteful humor.

Several Twitteratis took a jibe at the mythical “Kerala Model” quoting Tharoor’s Tweet.

Another user called Tharoor a ‘true leader’ for realizing and cheering the calibre of his people.

At the time of this report, Tharoor has not yet deleted or retracted his statement.

Kerala a breeding ground for ISIS

Investigations have revealed that ISIS had struck roots in Kerala as far back as 2014 with modules sponsoring religious conversions and trying to motivate professionals to join its fold in Afghanistan and Syria. Last year, in its report on terrorism, the UN cautioned that there are a sizeable number of ISIS terrorists in the Indian state of Kerala, adding that the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which was announced on May 10, 2019, has about 180 to 200 members.

Moreover, a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency in July last year, regarding the murder of Special Sub Inspector Wilson exposed the nexus of the ISIS terrorists active and flourishing in the state of Kerala.

Tharoor, however, added new speculation that after ISIS Kerala might have become the next recruitment centre for the Taliban as well.