Dr Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is under the spotlight once again for wasting taxpayer’s money and funding cruel, ‘unscientific’ experiments on canines.

In a new revelation by the ‘White Coat Waste (WCW) Project’, it was found that a whopping $424,455 was spent by NIAID on infecting beagles (a breed of small scent hound) with deadly parasites. The critical information, unknown to the public, was obtained through a request made under the Freedom of Information Act. The ‘White Coat Waste Project’ informed that the beagles were healthy when they were subjected to parasite infestation.

To add to that, the said parasite was also known to spread to humans. The WCW Project noted that the dogs suffered 3 months of excruciating pain and that they were euthanised for blood collection after the experiments were over. As per the documents obtained, the experiments were conducted in September 2020 at the University of Georgia. The funds were transferred to the varsity by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to infect 28 beagles with disease-causing parasites.

The Project accused Dr. Fauci of ordering the experiments and later blaming it on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Division. The Project also revealed that cruel experiments were undertaken to find a treatment for a ‘tropical disease’ named lymphatic filariasis. It added that the tests were also conducted on animals, other than beagles.

Criticism of ‘cruel experimentation’ sanctioned by Dr Anthony Fauci

According to WCW Director Justin Goodman, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had earlier said that testing on dogs was ‘always not compatible’ with interactions between drugs and the human body. He emphasised that the testing done on Beagles was an example of ‘not following the science.’ Goodman also remarked that experimenting with dogs has been ceased by the Veterinary Affairs (VA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). As per the research manager of ‘White Coat Waste Project’ Daniel Lopez, the documents showcased the need for holding Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable for ‘wasteful and cruel spending.’

Fox Nation host Lara Logan remarked, “We know these things happen, but should they be happening with taxpayer money? Dr. Fauci is increasingly becoming Dr. Evil. Over and over again, the decisions that he made that have just destroyed millions of lives all over the world are becoming more apparent by day…We still don’t know so much about what he’s doing. We don’t know what they’re doing at the NIH with animals. We don’t know what research they’re funding with gain of function…We don’t know how many … kids lost out on their education, how mental health has been affected; and other diseases; economies destroyed. It is just really staggering the impact of the way this has been handled.”

University of Georgia defends Anthony Fauci, extends support for cruel testing on canines

While speaking about the matter to Newsweek, Greg Trevor alleged that the experiments were done for the development of a potential vaccine. Trevor is the Associate Vice-President for Marketing and Communications at the varsity. According to him, the vaccine was being developed at another institute, and that the University of Georgia was undertaking research at its behest. He claimed that the ‘potential vaccine’ would protect against a disease that affects the lives of 12 crore (120 million) people.

In a statement sent via email, he justified, “According to researchers at the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine, beagles are the standard dog model used in this type of research…Because this disease currently has no cure, unfortunately, the animals that are part of this trial must be euthanized. We do not take lightly the decision to use such animals in some of our research. Nearly every advancement in medicine, medical devices and surgical procedures has depended on research involving animal subjects.” Trevor claimed that the varsity has followed the guidelines laid down by the Animal Welfare Act, the National Research Council Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and others.

Anthony Fauci funded experiments where aborted babies’ scalps were stitched to lab rats

Earlier in May, the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), a medical ethics watchdog, had reported that horrific experiments were being conducted at the University of Pittsburg involving the body parts of aborted foetuses. According to CMP, such experiments were funded by grants from the Antony Fauci-led NIAID at the National Institute of Health (NIH). In one such experiment, the scalp of an aborted 5-month old fetus was stitched onto the back of a lab rat. Published photos show baby hair growing from the back of the lab rat.

David Daleiden, the project lead at CMP, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and said that the scientists were trying to see how long they could keep it growing. Tucker Carlson asked Daleiden if Anthony Fauci has accounted for this to which the latter answered in the negative. He said, “Dr. Fauci owns every bit of this issue. As the head of NIAID office, the buck stops with him in terms of how those grants are spent., whether they are monitored and make sure they are ethically and legally and just compliant as far as good stewardship of taxpayer money.”