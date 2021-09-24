Sex sells. Since nobody is buying PETA’s ideas anyway, they have now decided to use sex to propagate their claims. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has shared extremely sexual videos on social media to claim that people who are vegan enjoy a better sex life than meat-eaters.

“Can’t put your finger on what’s not working in the bedroom?” claimed one of the videos. The video was about a human hand doing very ‘sexual’ and unspeakable things to different fruits. The idea was to suggest PETA has a solution for people who are experiencing a ‘not so good’ sex life.

Can’t put your finger on what’s not working in the bedroom? pic.twitter.com/BvKMhpQVG3 — PETA (@peta) September 21, 2021

And PETA’s so-called “solution” to sexual issues is apparently veganism. The organisation is claiming that vegans enjoy great sex life and they are superior in terms of sexual performance to non-vegans, especially meat-eaters.

The video comes with a barrage of pseudo-scientific claims. “Want to spice up things in the bedroom? Chilli peppers can have you hot and heavy in no time. A squit of OJ increases blood flow to important organs. Get a load of zinc to increase your libido. Avocados will give you the stamina to keep going on for hours. Go vegan. Your partner will thank you,” the video says.

The cringe video was called out on social media by many.

i’m never eating fruit again after seeing this https://t.co/M83oD0KMnY — Squishy Caterpillar (@squishypill) September 23, 2021

The video generated sharp reactions all over the world. The extremely sexually suggestive nature of the things being done to fruits made thousands of people comment and question PETA over the dubious claims.

PETA, however, maintains that vegans are better performers when it comes to sexual activities. So much so that, in reply to a social media user, they shared another video showing some explicit imagery of two different couples busy in sex.

In that video, while the ‘meat eater’ man tires after a short time, leaving his partner high and dry, the ‘vegan’ man keeps going for hours, trying different sexual positions and giving his partner ultimate sexual pleasure. Viewer discretion advised.

PETA’s go vegan campaign

The videos are a part of PETA’s Go Vegan campaign. In a recent article, PETA has told about the benefits of going vegan. They have stated that veganism is good for animals, meat is not green, and veganism is good for health.

All the claims about veganism boosting sex life, are, however, just claims. There are hundreds of articles and claims shared every year saying what is good for a better sex life and what is not. PETA’s claims about fruits boosting sexual prowess may have some basis on fruits being a good source of vitamins and minerals. But for good overall health, individuals need a balanced diet.

PETA kills thousands of animals every year

Though PETA loves to shame meat eaters and even milk consumers, telling everyone that they are committing an act of animal atrocity through their food, the organisation itself is one of the biggest killers of animals. Every year, PETA euthanises thousands of animals it claims to ‘rescue’.

Sexual stamina fueled entirely by the hypocrisy of having a 90% kill rate of animals rescued and kidnapped from people’s homes. https://t.co/8zPe4LcaUJ — Beastly McGee (@BeastlyMcgee) September 24, 2021

A 2012 article in The Atlantic had described how PETA’s adoption rate for dogs is just 2.5%. They were found to have killed an overwhelming majority of cats, dogs and other animals they claimed to ‘rescue’. Year after year, many articles have exposed their claims, sharing how they kill most animals in their shelters and use pseudoscientific claims, and an elaborate celebrity marketing strategy to get millions of dollars in donations.

PETA Vs Amul

In India, PETA is best known for its hypocrisy. They target every single Hindu festival, trying to shame the majority population into renouncing their culture and traditions and follow PETA’s commands.

Recently, PETA has even started targeting Amul, India’s largest dairy products co-operative that provides livelihoods to thousands of rural women. They had tried to sermonise Amul, asking them to sell ‘vegan milk’. When questioned about their selective targeting of the Hindu community and total silence over slaughterhouses, PETA made bizarre claims, saying that cow slaughter happens because of the dairy industry.

Though it claims to care for animals, PETA has never bothered to explain why it doesn’t help the hundreds of Gaushalas run in India to shelter and protect cows, often rescued from the hands of cattle smugglers who take them to slaughter. PETA just continues to preach, endorsing highly expensive ‘vegan’ products and shaming people over their food choices.