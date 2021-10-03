A powerful bomb blast in a mosque in Kabul in Afghanistan killed several people today. The blast took place at the historic Eidgah mosque in the city. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid informed that the blast has left a number of civilian casualties.

نن ماسپښین د کابل ښار عیدګاه جامع مسجد دروازې ته نژدې سیمه کې د ملکي خلکو په یوه تجمع کې بمي چاودنه وشوه، چې له امله یې متأسفانه یو شمیر ملکي هیوادوالو ته تلفات واوښتل. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 3, 2021

Although the official number of casualties has not been released, social media posts suggest that at least 5 people have died and many more were injured in the blast. The blast took place near the entrance of the Eidgah mosque, the second largest mosque in Kabul located in the in Shar-e-Barq area.

Incidentally, the blast targeted the memorial prayers of the mother of Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Mujahid’s mother had passed away last Monday. Yesterday he had informed that the Fateha of his mother will be offered at the mosque today from 2 pm to 5 pm. This makes it clear that the bomb blast took place specifically to target the condolence prayer at the mosque.

So far, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban took over the country in August, terror attacks by ISIS and its affiliated groups have increased in the country. Although adherents of same fundamental Islamic ideology, the Taliban and ISIS see each other as enemies.