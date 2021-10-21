The Haryana Police have registered an FIR against Lakhbir Singh, the victim of the brutal murder at the farmer protest site at Singhu border, for alleged desecration of a Sikh holy book. Lakhbir Singh was tortured, his hand was chopped and his legs were cut, and killed by Nihang Sikhs on the allegation that he had desecrated the holy book, and now a case has been filed against the dead man on the same charges.

Dalit Sikh Lakhbir Singh has been booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, which is known as the blasphemy law of India.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the FIR was registered at Kundli police station on October 17, four days after the death of Lakhbir Singh. It was filed on the basis of a complaint by one Balwinder Singh, a member of Udna Dal, a group of Nihang Sikhs. He belongs to that same group that comprise Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet, two Nihang Sikhs who have been arrested by the Haryana police in connection with the case.

Confirming the FIR against the deceased, Virender Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Law and Order, Sonipat, said, “FIR number 612 was registered against Lakhbir Singh under section 295-A of IPC. A probe is underway.”

The FIR was registered by police against Lakhbir Singh after the Nihang Sikhs had threatened more violence if the case was not registered. They have also issued a warning to the police that if more arrests are made in the case, they will forcefully release the Nihang Sikhs already arrested for the crime.

Nihang leader Baba Ram Singh had said, “We have now given the complaint of sacrilege with the police and asked them to register a case against Lakhbir Singh. If now the police try to arrest any other person in this case we will make sure the four in the police custody are taken out by us. Right now we are cooperating with the police, but it doesn’t mean that we will tolerate any kind of excesses from them.”

So far four arrests have been in the case, Sarabjit Singh, Narain Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet. Apart from first Sarabjit Singh, the other three were felicitated by fellow Nihang Singhs before their arrests. Narain Singh was felicitated in village in Punjab while the other two were felicitated at the Singhu border.