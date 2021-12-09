On Wednesday, shortly after the tragic news of the IAF helicopter’s crash with CDS General Bipin Rawat on board broke, the regular coterie of ‘liberals’ and Islamists came scrambling out of their holes to rejoice the unfortunate death of the first chief of defence staff in India. Several Islamists were notably laughing and rejoicing at the crash.

In fact, even before any official announcement of the demise of the CDS was made, the leftists started wishing for the death of the decorated officer. Many celebrated calling the death ‘good news’, while some opined that they would have been sad if Bipin Rawat survived. Ashlin Mathew, journalist and news editor of Congress party’s mouthpiece, posted a tweet saying ‘Divine Intervention’, which he deleted later.

Even at the time when there was no confirmation on the condition of the helicopter passengers or the number of injured or dead, Retd army man Lt Gen Panag shared a ‘RIP’ tweet for the CDS.

While the entire nation was mourning the ill-fated death of CDS Bipin Rawat and sending in their unstinted support to the families of the bereaved during these arduous times, the Islamists and the left-liberal ecosystem came together to celebrate the demise of CDS General Rawat solely because his political ideologies clashed with theirs.

It’s worth noting that this is a paradigm that Islamists and the left-liberal intelligentsia are both religiously following. Constantly spew hatred and celebrate the deaths of individuals who do not share their political ideologies while virtue signalling to non-leftists when they do not mourn the deaths of those who wish to see Hindus and our civilisation annihilated.

Hindutvavadi politicians like BJP stalwart and former external minister Sushma Swaraj, former Union Finance Minister of India Arun Jaitley, BJP stalwart and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar are just to name a few whom these so-called liberals started scorning immediately after their deaths. Not to forget the ghastly terror attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 which claimed the lives of 44 Indian soldiers. As the nation mourned, some floated conspiracy theories while few celebrated the deaths of our soldiers.

Islamists and ‘liberals’ celebrate the BJP stalwart and former external minister Sushma Swaraj

When former external minister Sushma Swaraj breathed her last in August 2019, the usual section of ‘liberals’ and Islamists could not contain their happiness. Some of the social media users reacted to the death news with joy smiles indicating that they welcomed the death of the former external minister who is revered across the political parties. From Congress troll, Ali Sohrab to Ashok Swain, a serial abuser and purveyor of fake news, all had taken to social media to rejoice Swaraj’s death claiming that she was the same woman who advocated ‘Hindutva fascism’ of her peers.

Union Finance Minister of India Arun Jaitley

Likewise, these hatemongers engaged in similar behaviour on the death of former Union Finance Minister of India Arun Jaitley. Jaitley died peacefully in AIIMS, New Delhi, in August 2019, after a life filled with great accomplishments. While the country mourned the demise of a beloved leader, ‘liberals’ and Pakistanis had appeared to be celebrating in particular.

While a columnist at The Quint and The Hindu, one who goes by the name Quentin Tarantulino on Twitter, said that he ‘loves’ it when ‘fascists’ die, there were some others who said calling Jaitley ‘dignified’ is a stretch and he was a Modi-Shah ‘clone’.

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death rejoiced by radical Islamists and so-called liberals

Basically, according to these radical Islamists and leftists, any individual who does not pander to their Hinduphobic and anti-national ideologies, their deaths are not worth being mourned. Such was the case with BJP stalwart and former PM of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last on August 16, 2018, leaving behind a legacy that gave India the much-needed economic boost along with a mini cultural renaissance.

While the less sophisticated trolls started celebrating death and badmouthing Vajpayee even as he was admitted in the hospital in critical condition, the more sophisticated trolls like Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of the leftist propaganda website The Wire, waited for Vajpayee to breathe his last before launching his calumny. Siddharth Varadarajan had then maliciously edited Vajpayee’s speech which he had supposedly delivered on April 12, 2002 in Goa, to paint Vajpayee a bigot.

This was, however, the second lie being repeated about Vajpayee after his death. Despite him having clarified about both of them when he was alive, the so-called journalists were not willing to give even the dead his dignity.

Many had then used the occasion to repeat the lie of Rahul Gandhi that Manohar Parrikar had files of the Rafale deal in his bedroom.

Anti-BJP accounts celebrate death of Manohar Parrikar

On March 17, 2019, as the sad news of the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar came in, social media was filled with condolence messages from people in every spectre of life, from politicians to celebrities to ordinary netizens, irrespective of their political affiliation. However, many people on social media had celebrated the death of the BJP leader. And obviously, these comments came from such people who were opposed to the political ideology of BJP.

Some people had openly declared that anyone who joins BJP is ‘Hindutva Thug’, and actually slammed others for condolence messages reacting to the sad news.

The Pulwama Attack

The hate for the incumbent BJP government and for all those who support the Narendra Modi lead government’s political ideologies of so deep-seated in the hearts of these leftists and radical Islamists, that leave aside ideological opponents, they even get excited whenever any adversity befalls India. Such was the case when 44 Indian soldiers were killed during the ghastly terror attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

For time immortal, the Indian liberals and Indian opposition parties had stuck to the rhetorics of Pulwama being an inside job while sparing the terror state of Pakistan from any blame. Following the Pulwama attack, many Congress supporters had floated conspiracy theories that Pulwama was an ‘inside job’ carried out on the behest of Prime Minister Modi.

It is not just limited to the Congress party. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated that PM Modi knew about the Pulwama attack earlier and did not do anything to stop it.

In fact, these liberals had gone an extra mile to humanise the Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dhar, who made it clear that his attack was against ‘cow piss drinkers’, a derogatory slang against Hindus.

It may be worth noting here that while these ‘liberals’ and radical Islamists posseted by an agenda to berate the incumbent Narendra Modi lead government, have no qualms in celebrating the death of their ideological opponents but they get deeply unhappy and angry if people refuse to mourn the deaths of people like Stan Swamy, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, as he too adhered to the same leftist ideologies like them.

The Indian liberals and opposition parties have gone far beyond pity tactics of blame-game to seek vengeance against Narendra Modi and the BJP. They have openly used the deaths of their political opponents to scorn the incumbent BJP government.

People can have different political ideologies, but expressing their hatred on the occasion of a political leader’s death demonstrates how low political discourse can sink and this definitely is a concerning sign for society.