Wednesday, December 22, 2021
‘It’s Your Sky’: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air unveils tagline, logo and livery of the new low-cost airline

OpIndia Staff
The brand-new airline in the country Akasa Air unveiled its logo and aircraft livery today. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed low-cost carrier also unveiled its tagline ‘It’s Your Sky’.

Akasa Air said that its log is based on the theme ‘The Rising A’, which is inspired by elements of the sky. “Inspired by elements of the sky, The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing,” the Airline tweeted from its official Twitter account.

The airline has chosen ‘Sunrise Orange’ and ‘Passionate Purple’ as its brand colours, which it says reflect the airline’s warm, youthful, and respectful nature.

In the rendering of its aircraft released by the airline, most of the fuselage is white, with the engines, wingtips, and the vertical stabiliser along with the tail section painted in orange and purple. While the words Akasa Air is written on the forward part of the fuselage, the big A logo is painted in purple on an orange pained vertical stabiliser.

“The Rising A is inspired by elements from the sky. It symbolises the warmth of the rising sun, the effortless flight of a bird and the dependability of an aircraft wing. ‘It’s Your Sky’ is the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds. It is a powerful pledge of ownership, promise, and possibilities that accompany each traveller on their journeys,” Akasa Air said in a statement.

Last month, Akasa Air had placed orders for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets, which is valued at around $9 billion in list prices. The airline ordered two variants of the jet, 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. The airline had obtained a no-objection certificate from the government in October, and expects to launch operations by mid-2022.

Akasa Air is an initiative of Vinay Dube, the former CEO of Jet Airways, and a few other veterans from the airline industry in India. Vinay Dube is the CEO of Akasa Air. In July this year, investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had announced that he is foraying into aviation sector with low-budget ‘Akasa Air’.

 

