Australian Hindu Council condemns boycott of Sydney Festival by BDS

Friday, January 14, 2022
Updated:

Australian Hindu Council slams Islamic terror outfit HAMAS backed BDS’ anti-Jew boycott at Sydney Festival: Read details

OpIndia Staff
The Hindu Council of Australia has slammed the Sydney Festival disruptors after the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which is backed by the internationally outlawed Islamic terrorist organisation HAMAS, asked for an anti-Israel, anti-Jewish boycott during the Sydney Festival.

In a recent article on the Hindu Council of Australia (HCA) website titled, “No Place for Messages of Intolerance,” written by their vice president Surinder Jain, he stated that while messages from intolerant organisations such as BDS Australia may appear to be messages of peace, there is nothing peaceful about anything that embraces exclusion.

He wrote stressing the inclusive nature of Hinduism. “The Hindu faith and community has a rich artistic history. Hindu spirituality is expressed in many ways, including dance, drama, painting, architecture, sculpture and music. As a community, we embrace the artistic expression of all cultures, religions and backgrounds. We welcome the Sydney festival that embraces and exhibits the talents, cultural influences and artistic expression of so many diverse artists on an international scale. We cannot let messages of intolerance, such as those coming from BDS Australia, be masked as messages of peace – there is nothing peaceful about exclusion. We plead with such forces to refrain from actions that affect the cultural diversity of the festival.”

Reiterating the Sydney Festival’s commitment to inclusivity, he added that for 45 years, the festival has brought some of the world’s best artists to Sydney, and in turn, has showcased some of Australia’s best talent to an international audience to celebrate diversity, an eclectic gathering of the hundreds of communities and cultures that make up Australia’s multicultural identity.

Hindus are unhappy to see the Sydney Festival organisers under scrutiny for their unwavering commitment to pluralism and diversity, he said. The festival’s organisers have stayed steadfastly impartial, reaffirming their commitment to celebrating Australia’s rich diversity.

What is BDS?

Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) is an anti-Israel movement backed by Islamic terrorist organization HAMAS that opposes the concept of Israel as the home state of Jewish people. Some of their leaders have been trying to bring in the conflict there in Australia by boycotting the Sydney Festival which provides a popular platform for local and international artists to showcase their talent.

Many artists and politicians have reportedly been misled into supporting BDS under the guise of advancing Palestinian human rights, and thus, indirectly supporting a terrorist organisation.

Though many artists and intellectuals have criticised the boycott movement, many participants of the festival have been misled into the boycott movement, making them believe that by boycotting a vibrant multicultural event in Sydney, they are doing something for the ‘human rights’ of people in Gaza.

The Israeli embassy Australia had shared a statement by senator Eric Abetz on the issue. Abetz stated that the “sponsored by Israel” claims stem from the fact that the Israeli embassy has provided a fund of 20,000 dollars for a dance performance by Israeli choreographer Chad Naharin.

“When you have terrorists backing your argument, you know that you have lost the argument”, the senator said for the BSD movement’s boycott call for the Sydney Festival.

Response of Australians

In light of this, the Australian Jewish Association (AJA) is pushing for anti-BDS legislation to be introduced in Australia. The fact that the Sydney Festival has been overshadowed by a particularly aggressive BDS campaign emphasises the need, they say. AJA has received support from federal lawmakers, including ministers.

A Twitter user named Sarah L gates wrote, “How to normalise anti-Semitic activists in bed with Hamas. Boycott the Greens.”

Some reports also suggest that some Greens Party leaders in Australia are also supporting the boycott. The Greens call themselves to be working to make the world and Australia a better liveable place. After their endorsement of the boycott campaign, people are questioning their intent as to why they are concerned more about external wars and not the inclusivity portrayed by the Sydney Festival. Local residents are also venting their frustrations on social media and boycotting anyone who supports BDS and similar movements.

 

