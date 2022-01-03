Pakistan Jammat-e-Islami Leader Sirajul Haq has reiterated his stand that a united Ummah could decisively solve the problem of Kashmir and Palestine. On December 30, Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami had organised an ‘Islamic Unity Conference’ in Lahore where a delegation of leaders from Iran was also invited.

Speaking to the Iranian leaders, Haq pointed that Kashmir and Palestine were two important issues before the Islamic world. He also suggested a strategic economic partnership between the Islamic world and that all Muslim countries should have a shared defence programme.

“The unity of the Ummah is the solution to all problems. The problems of Kashmir and Palestine can be solved immediately if the Islamic countries raise their voice with full force,” said Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul-Haq.

Reportedly, Haq also called for a unified economic market for neighbouring Islamic countries, stating that Pakistan and neighbouring Islamic countries should form an economic market together. He also further advocated that the curriculum of the Islamic world should be uniform and there should be a joint defence force.

This is not the first time when the Jamaat-E-Islami has invoked the International brotherhood of Islam for the ‘Liberation’ of Kashmir. According to a report from May 2021 by a Pakistani news agency The News, Sirajul Haq had said that Netanyahu and Modi were involved in the genocide of Muslims and they should be tried as ‘war criminals’ at International Criminal Court.

During the same meeting of the central leadership of Jammat leaders in Mansoora, he called for ‘Ummah unity’ which according to him was the “only roadmap to the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir from the illegal occupation of Israel and India.”

Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist political party that is based in Pakistan, is the Pakistani successor to Jamaat-e-Islami, which was founded in colonial India in 1941. Founded by Abul Ala Maududi in Lahore, The Jamaat-e-Islami was split into Jamaat-e-Islami(Hind) and Pakistan soon after the partition. Earlier in an OpIndia report, we had revealed how the organisation is receiving funds from Saudi Arabia universities to spread radical Islam in the country.