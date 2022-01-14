Pakistan has once again picked up exaggerated lies peddled by Rahul Gandhi to attack the government over its efforts to handle the Covid situation in the country. Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV recently shared Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet with a caption: “Indian Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi tweets regarding what expert in video calls “vast COVID-19 deaths under-reporting in India.”

Indian Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi tweets regarding what expert in video calls “vast COVID-19 deaths under-reporting in India.” https://t.co/YKYrZ2iwpT — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) January 14, 2022

Rahul Gandhi, in keeping with his propensity of attacking the Modi government at every opportunity, had today, taken to his official Twitter account to share an interview of Prof Prabhat Jha with Karan Thapar for the leftist propaganda media outlet- The Wire. The Gandhi scion captioned his Tweet: “GOI lies. World knows. India suffers.”

GOI lies.

World knows.

India suffers. pic.twitter.com/tLRotXhqgl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2022

Here, Rahul Gandhi shared a snippet from the interview where Prabhat Jha, the founding Director of the Centre for Global Health Research at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Canada is heard casting aspersions on India’s handling of COVID. Without providing any substantial evidence, the professor is heard frivolously claiming that WHO doesn’t trust India’s COVID-19 death count is because the undercounting in India is substantially greater than in other countries.

Interestingly, The Wire is peddling an interview where it is being said that WHO does not trust India’s numbers, on the anniversary of the day when WHO had, in 2020, declared that COVID does not transmit human to human.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

WHO had chosen to peddle the lies furthered by China to obfuscate the origins of COVID and the extent of the pandemic and on the 14th of January, reiterated the false claim by China that COVID does not spread from human to human contact.

It’s no surprise that Rahul Gandhi was once again seen casting aspersions at India’s handling of the COVID situation. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi ran massive propaganda against India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive. OpIndia penned down a list of misinformation Rahul Gandhi had peddled in the last few months to score a political point against the centre over its vaccination campaign.

Of course, Pakistan, which is always quick to pick up on Congress’ propaganda in order to malign India, lapped up the rampant falsehoods disseminated by the leftist media outlet ‘The Wire’ and effectively endorsed by the Gandhi scion.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has picked up the lies spread by Rahul Gandhi to attack India. Parroting the same sentiments as the Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan had also pinned the blame of the Delhi anti-CAA riots and farmers’ protest on the RSS/BJP ideology.

It is notable here that Imran Khan’s party and Rahul Gandhi’s party have been picking ideas from each other and repeating statements of each other. We at OpIndia had even prepared a list of the instances where they just parroted each other.