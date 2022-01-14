Friday, January 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPakistan picks up tweet by Rahul Gandhi where he casts aspersions on India's handling...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan picks up tweet by Rahul Gandhi where he casts aspersions on India’s handling of COVID based on a ‘The Wire’ interview

Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV recently shared Rahul Gandhi's Tweet with a caption: "Indian Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi tweets regarding what expert in video calls "vast COVID-19 deaths under-reporting in India."

OpIndia Staff
2

Pakistan has once again picked up exaggerated lies peddled by Rahul Gandhi to attack the government over its efforts to handle the Covid situation in the country. Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV recently shared Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet with a caption: “Indian Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi tweets regarding what expert in video calls “vast COVID-19 deaths under-reporting in India.”

Rahul Gandhi, in keeping with his propensity of attacking the Modi government at every opportunity, had today, taken to his official Twitter account to share an interview of Prof Prabhat Jha with Karan Thapar for the leftist propaganda media outlet- The Wire. The Gandhi scion captioned his Tweet: “GOI lies. World knows. India suffers.”

Here, Rahul Gandhi shared a snippet from the interview where Prabhat Jha, the founding Director of the Centre for Global Health Research at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Canada is heard casting aspersions on India’s handling of COVID. Without providing any substantial evidence, the professor is heard frivolously claiming that WHO doesn’t trust India’s COVID-19 death count is because the undercounting in India is substantially greater than in other countries.

Interestingly, The Wire is peddling an interview where it is being said that WHO does not trust India’s numbers, on the anniversary of the day when WHO had, in 2020, declared that COVID does not transmit human to human.

WHO had chosen to peddle the lies furthered by China to obfuscate the origins of COVID and the extent of the pandemic and on the 14th of January, reiterated the false claim by China that COVID does not spread from human to human contact.

It’s no surprise that Rahul Gandhi was once again seen casting aspersions at India’s handling of the COVID situation. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi ran massive propaganda against India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive. OpIndia penned down a list of misinformation Rahul Gandhi had peddled in the last few months to score a political point against the centre over its vaccination campaign.

Of course, Pakistan, which is always quick to pick up on Congress’ propaganda in order to malign India, lapped up the rampant falsehoods disseminated by the leftist media outlet ‘The Wire’ and effectively endorsed by the Gandhi scion.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has picked up the lies spread by Rahul Gandhi to attack India. Parroting the same sentiments as the Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan had also pinned the blame of the Delhi anti-CAA riots and farmers’ protest on the RSS/BJP ideology.

It is notable here that Imran Khan’s party and Rahul Gandhi’s party have been picking ideas from each other and repeating statements of each other. We at OpIndia had even prepared a list of the instances where they just parroted each other.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Protests grow against Congress’ apathy towards Alwar rape incident as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holidays in Ranthambore for her birthday

OpIndia Staff -
While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is busy holidaying in Ranthambore, the accused of the specially abled Alwar rape victim are still roaming scot free
Opinions

Gandhi’s last protest: How he blackmailed India into giving 55 cr to Pakistan, dragged Hindu, Sikh refugees seeking shelter in mosques to die in...

Gopal Tiwari -
During the partition, Gandhi was in Bengal. He reached Delhi in September 9, 1947, and termed the Indian capital city as 'city of corpses'. In January 1948, when Pakistan was causing brutal attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi started getting worried for Pakistan and the Muslims of Delhi.

British security agency MI5 issues ‘interference alert’, says Chinese lawyer is trying to influence politicians on behalf of China

USA: Waiting for days to get a Covid test, thousands of wasted tests and a ‘testing company’ that is now facing investigation

Watch: BSP leader cries bitterly after being denied ticket despite allegedly paying Rs 67 lakhs as bribe, threatens suicide

Under-19 girls’ singles badminton: Tasnim Mir becomes first Indian to rank No.1 in the world

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,631FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com