A 22-year-old BJP activist was found dead in Bengal on Wednesday. According to police, the body of a BJP youth wing leader was discovered hanging from a bamboo structure in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district. An officer said Shuvro Jyoti Ghosh, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha local committee, was found hanging near his home in Ghagra village in the Banchukamari area on Wednesday.

Ghosh was a member of the BJPs Yuva Morcha Local Committee and a resident of Ghaghra village in Alipurduar’s Banchakumari district. He’d been missing since Tuesday night. The BJP has accused the TMC of the killing of the party worker.

“TMC miscreants killed Shuvro Jyoti Ghosh, a 22-year-old BJP activist of Alipurduar assembly. Mamata Banerjee steers the tyrannical law in West Bengal! The people of Bengal will give a befitting reply!” tweeted Bengal BJP’s Twitter handle.

Local BJP workers staged a protest against the incident and briefly shut down the Buxa Feeder Road to press their demand for the culprits’ immediate arrest.

Despite the ruling TMC’s landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, political violence against BJP workers and supporters has continued unabated. Several BJP karyakartas are said to have been brutally murdered in the post-election violence that erupted in the state after the results of the Vidhan Sabha elections were announced. The BJP claims that over two dozen party workers have been killed since the election results were announced on May 2.

CBI probing cases of post poll violence in Bengal

On August 19 last year, a five-member bench of the Calcutta High Court issued an order establishing the SIT as well as the CBI investigation, following the submission of the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) report on human rights violations in West Bengal. The NHRC made several damning revelations in its report detailing the barbarity unleashed on political opponents in West Bengal. In about 4 months, the CBI has registered 51 cases (and) filed charge sheets in 20 of them.

Post poll violence in Bengal

West Bengal saw an unprecedented wave of violence directed at BJP workers and supporters, who were allegedly brutally murdered, prosecuted, and raped by Trinamool Congress leaders and workers.

Notably, following the announcement of the results in May 2021, post-poll violence has become a recurring theme in Bengal news. The state has reported a slew of incidents of violence against political opponents. More than two dozen BJP workers were killed in the post-election violence that erupted following the TMC party’s victory in the assembly elections.