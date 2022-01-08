Priyanka fails to proof alleged hack of Instagram accounts of her children

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s office has failed to provide information about her children’s Instagram accounts to the government agencies, which were purportedly compromised a fortnight ago. According to Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) sources, her office has been approached several times and the data of her children’s social media handles have been sought, but no response has been received, reported India Today.

After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on December 21 that her children’s Instagram handles had been hacked, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) instructed the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) to look into the incident.

The government’s cyber security agency had also addressed Instagram, requesting information about the hacking of Vadra’s children’s handles.

According to sources that spoke to India Today, Instagram indicated that no such hack was confirmed and that no incident has been reported from her office in the case.

The allegation on BJP of attacking family and friends

Priyanka and her husband, Robert Vadra, claimed that the government hacked their children’s Instagram accounts in an attempt to spy on politicians and their families.

Following the claim, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology decided to file an independent complaint to investigate the allegations. The government decided to investigate the matter proactively because Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or her children did not file a complaint about the alleged hacking of the Instagram accounts.

During her campaign in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the Congress national secretary accused the BJP leadership of targeting the opposition with raids and wiretapping Opposition leaders’ phone calls. She also alleged that the government hacked into her children’s Instagram accounts.

“Let alone phone tapping they have hacked the Instagram accounts of my children. Do they not have any other work?” she said.

Her husband Robert Vadra claimed that the alleged hacking of the accounts is connected with the rising graph of the Congress Party and Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.