Saturday, January 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPriyanka Gandhi fails to provide evidence to govt agencies after alleging that the govt...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Priyanka Gandhi fails to provide evidence to govt agencies after alleging that the govt hacked her children’s Instagram accounts: Details

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka fails to proof alleged hack of Instagram accounts of her children
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.
3

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s office has failed to provide information about her children’s Instagram accounts to the government agencies, which were purportedly compromised a fortnight ago. According to Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) sources, her office has been approached several times and the data of her children’s social media handles have been sought, but no response has been received, reported India Today.

After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on December 21 that her children’s Instagram handles had been hacked, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) instructed the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) to look into the incident.

The government’s cyber security agency had also addressed Instagram, requesting information about the hacking of Vadra’s children’s handles.

According to sources that spoke to India Today, Instagram indicated that no such hack was confirmed and that no incident has been reported from her office in the case.

The allegation on BJP of attacking family and friends

Priyanka and her husband, Robert Vadra, claimed that the government hacked their children’s Instagram accounts in an attempt to spy on politicians and their families.

Following the claim, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology decided to file an independent complaint to investigate the allegations. The government decided to investigate the matter proactively because Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or her children did not file a complaint about the alleged hacking of the Instagram accounts.

During her campaign in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the Congress national secretary accused the BJP leadership of targeting the opposition with raids and wiretapping Opposition leaders’ phone calls. She also alleged that the government hacked into her children’s Instagram accounts.

“Let alone phone tapping they have hacked the Instagram accounts of my children. Do they not have any other work?” she said.

Her husband Robert Vadra claimed that the alleged hacking of the accounts is connected with the rising graph of the Congress Party and Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,787FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com