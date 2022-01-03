A group of 50 unidentified protesters were booked in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore for demonstrating in support of Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, who was arrested last week for his purportedly derogatory remarks against MK Gandhi during a speech at an event on December 26 in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, the protests, which was held on Sunday, also saw people chanting slogans in support of Nathuram Godse besides calling for the release of Kalicharan Maharaj.

“Close to 50 unidentified Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha and Bajrang Sena activists on Sunday carried out a protest and raised slogans at Regal Square without the administration’s permission. They then advanced towards to the police commissionerate to submit a memorandum on Kalicharan Maharaj’s arrest,” said Savita Choudhary, police in charge of Choti Gwaltoli police station.

The police official informed that the unidentified protesters were booked for violating the prohibitory order issued by the district collector which forbids rallies, processions and dharnas in public places without the prior permission of the administration.

“An FIR has been registered against the protestors for violation of this order under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),” the police officer said.

However, Choudhary said she was not aware of whether the protesters shouted slogans praising Nathuram Godse.

Raipur court denies bail to Kalicharan Maharaj in sedition case

Meanwhile, a Raipur Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Kalicharan Maharaj who was arrested under charges of sedition. He has been remanded to judicial custody until January 13 upon his arrest.

On December 30, Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. He was staying at Wagheshwar Dham from where he was arrested.

Kalicharan Maharaj was reportedly arrested for his alleged remarks during ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on December 26. In his comments, he criticized Gandhi for India’s partition and hailed Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhi. After the video of his speech went viral, Awhad approached Naupada police and filed a complaint against Kalicharan Maharaj. A case was filed based on the complaint under Sections 294, 295A, 298, 505(2) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Another complaint against him was filed by Pramod Dubey of the State Congress Committee at Tikrapara Police Station and Civil Lines Police Station.