The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed an impleadment application challenging the maintainability of a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against various BJP leaders for allegedly making hate speeches in order to provoke the 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu riots. The court stated that the intervention application would be declined and that it would not be kept pending in the future.

The court was hearing an intervention application on behalf of a lawyer in a pending case filed by Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq, who sought the registration of an FIR and investigation against BJP officials Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, and Abhay Verma.

According to Advocate Pavan Narang, who represents the lawyer who filed the application, petitioner Farooq lacks locus standi to file the plea since, according to a Supreme Court ruling, PILs filed by people who have not even gone to the police should be dismissed. The Delhi HC bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani, however, refused to entertain the impleadment application and posted the matter for further hearing on Monday, February 28th.

The court will continue to hear another bunch of pleas seeking independent SIT investigation into the 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu Riots.

Notably, the Supreme Court had in December last year asked the Delhi High Court to decide, “preferably within a period of three months”, a pending plea seeking registration of cases against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma in connection with the Northeast Delhi anti-Hindu riots perpetrated by Islamists between the 23rd and the 26th of February 2020.

It may be recalled that Delhi Police, which has been investigating the North-East Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots, had in July 2020 informed the Delhi High Court that they have not found any “actionable evidence” which indicated any role being played by any prominent political leader, including BJP leader Kapil Mishra and MP Anurag Thakur in “instigating and/or participating in the riots”.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra and MP Anurag Thakur wrongfully blamed for the Delhi riots

The anti-CAA protests in Delhi which began after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) got a clear passage in December 2019, turned violent when mobs went rampaging on the streets of the national capital February 24, 2020, onward. Soon the leftist media and ‘liberals’ had tried to implicate BJP leader Kapil Mishra and MP Anurag Thakur in the Delhi riots claiming that their allegedly ‘provocative’ statements ahead of Delhi elections triggered the riots. Interestingly, the Left media completely refused to acknowledge that the charge sheets clearly mentioned how Muslim leaders and leftists had started hatching a plan for the violence as far back as the 5th of December 2019 and regular incidents of violence by Muslim mobs ensued in the run-up to the anti-Hindu Delhi riots.