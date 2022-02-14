Monday, February 14, 2022
Hyderabad: Darul-Uloom teacher Shoeb Akhtar rapes a 10-year-old boy inside madarsa, arrested

On February 06, Sunday, after the victim complained to his father of constant back pain, the parents noticed swelling and bleeding injuries on their son's private parts.

Hyderabad madarsa rape: Arabic teacher rapes minor boy
representational image, via Newstrack live
A 25-year-old Arabic Teacher from Bihar, Shoeb Akhtar was raping a 10-year-old student in the Darul-Uloom madarsa in Shastripuram, Hyderabad. After the incident came to light, the Mailardevapally Police have arrested the accused on February 7, 2021.

It is learnt that the accused Shoeb Akhtar from Bihar has been sodomizing a 10-year-old boy for ten days in the Darul Uloom Madrasa. On February 06, Sunday, after the victim complained to his father of constant back pain, the parents noticed swelling and bleeding injuries on their son’s private parts. Appaled by the circumstances, the victim’s parents along with other locals gathered around the madarsa in protest.

According to the police, The victim’s family had enrolled him in the madarsa after returning from South Africa two months back. The parents have now filed a complaint against Shoeb and the madarsa organisers at the Mailardevapally Police Station. After sending the victim for a medical examination, the Police has arrested Shoeb Akhtar, the Arabic teacher in the school.

Talking about the shocking incident, Inspector K. Narsimha said, “We have arrested Shoeb on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. A case of sodomy under section 377 of IPC has been registered against the accused,”

After registering the case, the police is now investigating whether the accused had committed similar crimes against other students. The instances of sodomy, molestation and rape in madrasas have been on an increase over time. Recently on January 27, news came from the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh of the rape of an 8-year-old madarsa student by a 52-year-old cleric making her swear by the Quran not to disclose the incident to anyone. In August last year, a madarsa teacher from Tumakuru, Karnataka was sent to 11 years of imprisonment for sodomising a minor boy in 2015.

The rampant sexual abuse of children inside madarsas is not restricted to the country but goes unchecked in many Islamic countries like Pakistan. Our report exposing the dark side of Islamic religious institutions in Pakistan can be read here.

hyderabad madarsa, darul uloom madarsa, sastripuram madarsa
