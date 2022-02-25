On Monday, “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans were raised at a rally organised in memory of deceased Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu.

According to the reports, the followers of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident on February 15 in Ludhiana’s Tharike village, had organised a rally in the actor’s memory in Punjab’s Bathinda on February 21.

In the rally, several pro-Khalistani elements were seen waving purported Khalistan flags and shouting “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans as they took out a march on the streets of Bathinda. The supporters also chanted “Deep Sidhu Zindabad” in memory of the actor, who died in a car crash last week.

Posters of Khaliistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Deep Sidhu were also raised during the rally in Bathinda.

Shockingly, the pro-Khalistan rally took place in the presence of Punjab police. The Khalistani protestors shouted anti-India slogans even as the Punjab police remained mute spectators.

The video of the pro-Khalistan rally in Punjab’s Bhatinda has gone viral on the internet, stoking massive outrage among the citizens of the country.

Several social media users have called for strict action against anti-India elements in Punjab for threatening the security and integrity of the country by furthering the pro-Khalistani agenda. One user questioned the Congress-led Punjab government for permitting such anti-national events.

Anshul Saxena said that posters of terrorist Bhindranwale are being raised inside the country, and the Khalistanis are using the death of actor Deep Sidhu to revive the Khalistan movement.

Another part of the rally in Punjab to demand Khalistan.



This rally was held in Bathinda with posters of Terrorist Bhindranwale & Actor Deep Sidhu.



Now, Khalistanis are using the death of actor Deep Sidhu to revive Khalistan movement. pic.twitter.com/5YncoQtlWO — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorist Front India has given an ultimatum to the Punjab police, asking them to act on the anti-India elements for raising pro-Khalistan slogans. ATF President Veeresh Shandilya warned that he would file a case in Punjab and Haryana High Court if Punjab police failed to take action against the pro-Khalistanis in the next 48 hours.

‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans raised during the cremation of Deep Sidhu

Hundreds of Khalistani supporters attended the cremation of actor Deep Sidhu and raised slogans in favour of Khalistan.

“Saadi (hamari) majboori hai, Khalistan zaroori hai”, they yelled as they demanded freedom and a separate territory named Khalistan. The Sikh youth also shouted in union “banke rahega Khalistan” and demanded a probe into the death of Sidhu, who was one of the accused in the 2021 Republic Day riots in Delhi.

Surrounding the pyre of Deep Sidhu, people who attended the cremation chanted the “Khalistan Zindabad” slogan repeatedly. Some of them also carried pro-Khalistan banners.

Deep Sidhu died on February 15 in a road accident on KMP (Kundli-Manesar) Highway near Delhi. According to the reports, various Sikh organisations who attended the cremation alleged that Sidhu’s death was a planned murder and that the state must look into the investigation. Sidhu was accompanied by his girlfriend Reena Rai, who survived the accident due to the airbags.

Deep was a Khalistani supporter and was arrested last year in February after he participated in the desecration of the Red Fort amid the tractor rally held by farmers that turned violent. The Khalistani supporters had brutally attacked the security personnel and police officials stationed at Red Fort and had disrespected India’s national flag by hoisting two other flags with Sikh symbols. His act of desecrating the Red Fort was hailed by the pro-Khalistan groups.

Sidhu primarily had come to the limelight when a video of him speaking in English went viral in December 2020. Deep Sidhu was seen claiming to be a farmer and said that the farmers’ protests would be the defining moment of the geopolitics of not just India but also entire South Asia. Sidhu was heard saying that these farmer protests were nothing but a revolution.