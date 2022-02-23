NDTV has deleted the video from its social media wherein its anchor Sreenivasan Jain was found being schooled by a young girl in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing state assembly elections.

NDTV deletes tweet

Netizens were amused at how despite leading questions posed by Sreenivasan Jain and his associate, a BJP supporter girl continued to maintain that she will vote for the BJP. However, soon after, NDTV quietly deleted the video.

You can watch the video here:

Lol @ndtv delete this video from their account, RT to make this go viral again. pic.twitter.com/pBFi7xEjZb — Lala 🇮🇳 (@FabulasGuy) February 23, 2022

NDTV has not yet clarified why the particular video was removed after it went viral amongst BJP supporters.