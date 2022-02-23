Wednesday, February 23, 2022
HomeMediaNDTV deletes video of its anchor Sreenivasan ridiculing UP girl who schooled him over...
Editor's picksMedia
Updated:

NDTV deletes video of its anchor Sreenivasan ridiculing UP girl who schooled him over jobs in Uttar Pradesh, watch it here

NDTV has not yet clarified why the particular video was removed after it went viral amongst BJP supporters

OpIndia Staff
NDTV deletes video where girl schools Sreenivasan
2

NDTV has deleted the video from its social media wherein its anchor Sreenivasan Jain was found being schooled by a young girl in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing state assembly elections.

NDTV deletes tweet

Netizens were amused at how despite leading questions posed by Sreenivasan Jain and his associate, a BJP supporter girl continued to maintain that she will vote for the BJP. However, soon after, NDTV quietly deleted the video.

You can watch the video here:

NDTV has not yet clarified why the particular video was removed after it went viral amongst BJP supporters.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsndtv, uttar pradesh elections, up election result
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,153FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com