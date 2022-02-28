Monday, February 28, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWhite refugees good, coloured people bad: Russia-Ukraine conflict exposes the blatant racist side of...
Editor's picksMediaNews ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

White refugees good, coloured people bad: Russia-Ukraine conflict exposes the blatant racist side of the West

In a video clip from BFM TV of France, the Reporter said, "We are in the 21st century, we are in a European city, and we have cruise missile fire as though we were in Iraq or Afghanistan, can you imagine!?". The translation was provided by MacLeod.

OpIndia Staff
Racism displayed by Western media in the Ukraine crisis
Racism in Western Media, image via Twitter
16

Since Russia announced military action against Ukraine, thousands of people, including Ukrainians and people of other nationalities, are leaving the war-hit nation to take refuge in the neighbouring countries. Amidst the crisis, the racist side of the West is becoming more prominent every day. Several news channels and agencies have bluntly and shamelessly shown their deep-rooted racist behaviour while reporting.

Several social media users shared clips of news reports showing how the reporters in the West feel more pain as “blue-eyed and white people” are facing the risk of war.

Twitter user SheabiaForever shared a video clip of a BBC reporter who had expressed his pain because people with “blue eyes and blonde hair” were being killed. The Reporter said, “It is very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed every day with Putin’s missiles and his helicopters and his rockets.” To his statement, the BBC anchor sitting in the studio said, “I understand and respect the emotion.”

He shared another video clip of CBS news in which the Reporter called Ukraine civilized while terming Iraq and Afghanistan were ‘uncivilized’. He said, “Now, with the Russians marching in, tens of thousands of people are trying to flee the cities. People are hiding out in bomb shelters. This isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq and Afghanistan, the conflict has been raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European, I have to choose those words carefully too, city, where you would not expect or hope that it is going to happen.”

More videos were shared by Alan MacLeod, Staff Writer in Mint Press News. He shared a clip of Al Jazeera, the Reporter compared how things were different in Ukraine because they were not the refugees from the Middle East of Africa. He said, “What’s compelling is looking at them, the way they are dressed. These are prosperous, middle-class people. These are not obviously refugees trying to get away from areas of the Middle East or North Africa. They look like any European family that you would live next door to.”

In the next video clip from BFM TV of France, the Reporter said, “We are in the 21st century, we are in a European city, and we have cruise missile fire as though we were in Iraq or Afghanistan, can you imagine!?”. The translation was provided by MacLeod.

In another clip from the same channel, the panellist said, “It’s an important question. We’re not talking here about Syrians fleeing… We’re talking about Europeans.”

It is not limited to news channels, but racism is clearly visible in news portals as well. Daniel Hannan, a British journalist, expressed his shock in a report over the Russian attack on Ukraine. According to him, it was hard to digest the fact that someone attacked a European country where people watch Netflix and have Instagram accounts.

He said, “They seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking. Ukraine is a European country. Its people watch Netflix and have Instagram accounts, vote in free elections and read uncensored newspapers. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations. It can happen to anyone.”

An ITV reporter from the UK reported about the attack with teary eyes and said, “Now the unthinkable has happened. And this is not even a developing third world nation. This is Europe.”

NBC Reporter said, “To put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from neighbouring Ukraine. Quite frankly, they’re Christians, they’re white. They’re very similar people in Poland.”

Journalist and activist Shaun King also reported incidents of racial discrimination. In a tweet thread, he said, “Spoke this morning at great length to people at multiple border crossings in Ukraine.

A very important point of clarification: It’s not just Africans having trouble crossing, but ALL immigrants of colour, including Indians, Latinos, Arabs. European immigrants are crossing easily.”

He further added the neighbouring regions like Poland, Bulgaria and Romania were not going to be safe for people of colour. He said, “I simply do not get the impression that Poland, or even Bulgaria or Romania, are going to be safe, hospitable places for African students and immigrants that have escaped war in Ukraine. Students that have already made these crossings are saying as much.”

He said, “What is heartbreaking for many African, Indian, and Arab immigrants who’ve been treated like shit at border crossings into Poland, in particular, is that they all know that if white people needed to flee a war-torn border crossing in Africa that they’d be treated like VIPs.”

King said though the government officials claim they are accepting everyone irrespective of race etc., the scene on the group is different. He said, “To be clear, government officials in Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary are SAYING they will welcome all people crossing over from Ukraine, but those policy statements still have not been implemented at those same borders. Each border, today, is still having ugly incidents of racism.”

Indians and Africans facing serious discrimination while trying to cross borders

Several reports have emerged in the last two days that the Indian nationals and Africans living in Ukraine are facing extreme difficulty in crossing the border from Ukraine into Poland. While some Indians seem to have been put into a hostage-like situation to use them as leverage against the Indian government, the blacks from African nations are being pushed away and stopped from using trains or crossing the border. Reports also suggest that the Ukrainian security agencies assaulted Indian students at the borders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUkraine racism, how many Russian soldiers dead, Nazis in Ukraine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,836FollowersFollow
25,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com