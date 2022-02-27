As the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia’s actions bear the signs of genocide. In a speech on Sunday 27th February 2022, Zelenskiy also urged the world to scrap Russia’s voting power at the UN Security Council. As a permanent member of the UNSC, Russia has veto power, which means it can block any resolution raised at the body.

In his short video address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, “This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities, even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed.” He further said, “Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine bear signs of genocide.”

In his recent tweet, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week.”

Earlier today, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had refused the proposal by the Russian delegation to hold peace talks in the Gomel city of Belarus. Zelenskyy said that Russia had attacked Ukraine from Belarus and he has cleared it that he is open to talks only in locations that are not showing aggression towards his country. The locations suitable to the Ukrainian president include Warsaw, Istanbul, and Baku.

Moreover, Ukraine President Zelenskyy has said on Sunday that the Russian attacks had been ‘brutal’ in which civilian infrastructure had been bombed by Russian forces. He said, “Last night was brutal. They attacked civilian areas where there is no military infrastructure. The occupying forces are attacking everything, including ambulances.”

The developments come as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has transformed into war. The Russian President Vladimir Putin, on 24th February 2022, had attacked Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared for the special operation to be conducted in East Ukraine.