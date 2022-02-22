On Sunday afternoon, the District General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Krishna Yadav, was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. The local police immediately reached the spot after getting the information and recovered a pistol from Yadav’s house.

According to the reports, Yadav was shot dead from a very short distance on the first floor of his house. He was covered in bloodstains and was moved to Aligarh for treatment where he breathed his last. Several BJP workers and his friends arrived at the spot.

Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Hathras revealed that Krishna Yadav got shot at his home in the Gausganj Mohalla area of Sikandra Rao assembly constituency. “We received information of a person named Krishna Yadav being shot with a bullet. After reaching the spot, we found bloodstains in his room and recovered a pistol and an empty cartridge. He was later taken to a trauma centre in Aligarh where he was declared dead. We are investigating the case,” he said.

The Police also added in the statement that stains of blood were found on the first floor of Yadav’s residence. The atmosphere in Sikandra Rao constituency has become tense after the death of Krishna Yadav. His sister said to the police that Yadav has been killed and that the incident cannot be a suicide.

Krishna Yadav was a worker of both the BJP Yuva Morcha and the Hindu Yuva Vahini. The Police has initiated the investigation in the case and has affirmed that strict action will be taken against those involved.