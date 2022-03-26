Saturday, March 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand: Days after 181 Christians reconverted to the original tribal Sarna faith, 61 tribal...
News Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Days after 181 Christians reconverted to the original tribal Sarna faith, 61 tribal Christian families do Gharwapsi

According to reports, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Department Minister Kalicharan Mandal had organised a program for the return of these 61 Sarna tribal families in Sahibganj district on March 25, 2022.

OpIndia Staff
76

While Christian missionaries operating in the rural hamlets of Jharkhand have been luring vulnerable tribals with land and money in order to convert them, members of various Hindu outfits have been working tirelessly to free these innocent tribals from the clutches of such evangelists.

A week after 181 tribal community members were converted back to their Sarna religion in different villages of Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, hundreds of people from 61 families of Vanvasi (tribal) Samaj in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district did the same on March 25, 2022.

According to reports, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Department Minister Kalicharan Mandal had organised a program for the return of these 61 Sarna tribal families in the Sahibganj district.

In fact, VHP’s Kalicharan Mandal has been running a ‘ghar wapsi’ or the reconversion programme in five villages in the district’s Barhait block. In the program, all the Christian converts who wished to revert to their original faith were welcomed as per the tribal tradition. Kalicharan Mandal and Upendra Kushwaha, regional head of the VHP, are in charge of the programme. Their goal is to persuade people who have been duped into becoming converts by the Christian Missionaries operating in these hamlets to return to the Hindu fold.

As soon as the VHP members learn of such an incident, they rush to the scene and rescues the innocent and vulnerable Adivasi, people belonging to the Pahadia caste, Dalit society, and the poor from the clutches of Christian missionaries.

181 Christian converts in Garhwa district, Jharkhand perform Gharwapsi to tribal Sarna religion

It is worth noting that recently as many as 181 members of a tribal community whose ancestors had embraced Christianity many years ago were converted back to their Sarna religion in different villages of Garhwa district in Jharkhand.

The Dharma Jagran and Tribal Suraksha Manch organised the Saraedih Village Tribal Conference for the return of the Sarna tribals. In the program, all the Christian converts who wished to revert back to their original faith were welcomed as per the tribal tradition of washing their feet.

About 104 members of 18 families from the Vishrampur Goraiyabkhar village, 42 members of 7 families from Khunti Tola Karachali village and 35 members of 8 families from Mahangai village left Christianity and returned to Sarna religion. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Modi Story’: A volunteer-driven initiative launched to tell untold stories and inspiring moments from Narendra Modi’s life

OpIndia Staff -

‘They have threatened to kill us once they are out on bail’: Kin of Birbhum violence victim

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Days after 181 Christians reconverted to the original tribal Sarna faith, 61 tribal Christian families do Gharwapsi

OpIndia Staff -

Two similar cases, two different rulings: How Supreme Court differentiated between Hindu Temples and Christian Missionaries

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: ‘Go Back, Go Back’, locals protest as Minister Firhad Hakim enters Amta to meet the family of deceased student leader Anish Khan

OpIndia Staff -

‘Maulana will decide about hijab and not Judge’: What ex-Chief Election Commissioner Dr SY Quraishi said on love jihad, hijab, and Kashmiri Pandits

OpIndia Staff -

Gandhi family loyalist Digvijay Singh opposes memorial for Hindus killed by Islamists, says it will ‘disturb communal harmony’ in Bhopal

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Bablu Khan absconds after assaulting tenant Geeta with bricks over a petty argument, case registered, investigation underway

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Yasarkhan Pathan lures Hindu girl on pretext of sending her abroad for studies, Pathan’s family rapes, force her to wear burqa, read Quran

OpIndia Staff -

YouTube blocks Indian news outlet WION for reporting Russian Foreign Minister statement on Ukraine-Russia war, doesn’t ban Western channels that reported the same

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,687FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com